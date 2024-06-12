Become a Trained FAFSA Advisor and Earn $500
Free, online educational training sessions open to professionals who want to help students and families complete the free application for student aid process
Future advisors only need to attend one session to be fully trained to help students and their families complete the FAFSA form.”FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, USA, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nationally renowned financial aid expert Daniel Barkowitz partnered with Bridge 2 Life, a college access network, to offer a series of free online FAFSA Advisor training sessions. The opportunity is open to advisors anywhere in the country who can earn $500 with proof after training of 10 completed FAFSA forms. Advisors will be trained to help students and their families complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) form so that they can receive funding to attend college this fall.
B2L aims to eliminate barriers and create opportunities for student success in education through community collaboration among partners with shared interests in enhancing college access, completion, and postsecondary success.
Previous issues with the FAFSA form, which may have unfairly delayed students, have been resolved and streamlined.
Designed to empower people across the country and expand the capacity of advisors, the FAFSA Advisor training sessions will offer insightful step-by-step guidance for the application process so they can then assist students and their families in completing the FAFSA form. Additionally, one-on-one support will be provided by financial aid advisers during the live Q&A portion, with support provided in both Spanish and Creole.
The FREE FAFSA Advisor training sessions will be offered to accommodate time zones in the continental United States. Registration is required.
Visit fafsaadvising.com and register for one of the four sessions listed below:
Thursday, June 20 from 6 pm – 8 pm EST
Monday, June 24 from 7 pm – 9 pm EST
Tuesday, July 9 from 6 pm – 8 pm EST
Saturday, July 20 from 2 pm – 4 pm EST
“Future advisors only need to attend one session to be fully trained to help students and their families complete the FAFSA form,” said Barkowitz. “It’s a perfect opportunity for teachers and administrators who are on summer break, or savvy parents and professionals, across the nation to earn extra income and make a lasting impact on a young person’s life.”
Barkowitz adds that it is not too late. “Time is ticking but it’s not too late to apply to college and receive financial aid for students wishing to start classes this fall,” he said.
Operating under the Broward Education Foundation, a registered 501c3 that mobilizes the extended community to increase advocacy and financial support to impact student achievement, Bridge 2 Life empowers a more robust workforce pipeline by increasing the number of working-age adults attaining a post-secondary degree or high-quality certificate.
