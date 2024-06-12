$5 Million for Long Duration Energy Storage Projects

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced over $5 million is now available for long duration energy storage projects through New York State’s Renewable Optimization and Energy Storage Innovation Program. This funding will advance the development and demonstration of scalable innovative long duration energy storage (LDES) solutions that harness and provide stored renewable energy to the State’s electric grid, helping to reduce harmful emissions from reliance on fossil fuels. Today’s announcement supports the current Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act (Climate Act) goal to install 3,000 megawatts of energy storage by 2030 while facilitating further development to 6,000 megawatts.

“As we continue to build a clean energy future, we are making investments that will keep New York on the cutting edge of the latest energy storage technologies,” Governor Hochul said. “This funding will spur innovation, ultimately helping to reduce our reliance on fossil fuels and make progress towards our clean energy goals.”

Administered by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA), this funding is being made available through a competitive solicitation for projects that will support innovative and under-utilized long duration energy storage solutions, devices, software, controls, and other complementary technologies which are yet to be commercialized. Proposals are required to further product development and demonstration projects in energy storage that are 10 to over 100 hours in duration at rated power and should advance and field test electrical, chemical, mechanical, and thermal to electric long duration storage solution technologies that will address cost, performance, and renewable integration challenges such as grid congestion, hosting capacity constraints, and lithium-ion siting limitations in New York City.

Proposals will be accepted through 3:00 p.m. on September 24, 2024. More information about this solicitation is available on NYSERDA'S website.

NYSERDA President and CEO Doreen M. Harris said, “Through this latest round of funding, New York is continuing its commitment to fostering technology innovation that advances the equitable transition to a zero-emission electric grid. Investing in long duration energy storage solutions can help replace fossil fuel peaker plants while incentivizing clean energy development that will tangibly improve air quality and mitigate the future impacts of climate change for traditionally overburdened communities.”

Long duration electrical energy storage solutions will become critical in times of reduced renewable generation as well as helping to meet peak demands as the State transitions to a zero emissions economy across all sectors. This technology and product development seeks to support the transition away from fossil fuel generated peaker plants, which are disproportionately sited in or near disadvantaged communities and are potential sources of particulate matter and other airborne pollutants. The projects selected will support the development of LDES solutions paired with renewable energy generation in disadvantaged communities, resulting in reduced emissions, improved health outcomes for residents, and reduced climate related impacts and grid constraints.

Today's announcement builds on the more than $30 million awarded in 2022 and 2023 by NYSERDA to nine projects through the first two rounds of the program. These projects are advancing a variety of technologies including hydrogen, zinc hybrid and iron-air battery technologies, nuclear-hydrogen long duration energy storage, and a hydroelectric storage system that integrates directly with offshore wind development in support of grid resiliency and reduced reliance on fossil fuel plants. Awards from the third round are expected to be announced later this summer.

This funding is offered through NYSERDA’s Renewable Optimization and Energy Storage Innovation Program and builds on New York State's investments in research, development, and commercialization to support innovators that are accelerating the low emissions and carbon sequestering technologies needed to meet the State's goal for economy-wide carbon neutrality. NYSERDA's Innovation program is deploying $800 million over 10 years as direct investments via grants and wrap-around commercialization support. More than $680 million in private investments and $200 million in project finance capital have been enabled, and more than 450 innovative clean energy products have been commercialized because of NYSERDA's technology and business development investments, including LED lighting systems, home appliances, longer-lasting batteries, and more efficient heating-and-cooling systems.

This NYSERDA program is funded through the State's 10-year, $6 billion Clean Energy Fund. More information about this funding is available on NYSERDA's website.