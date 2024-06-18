AN EXCURSION ONTO SUNKISSED SOIL WITH WILDFARE’S CURATION OF MEDITERRANEAN FLAVORS AT THE SUMMER FANCY FOOD 2024
Taste the five-star products cultivated by the crops-to-cuisine provision label Wildfare at summer’s premier food eventNEW YORK, NY, US, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Join Wildfare on a voyage into Mediterranean flavors at this year’s Summer Fancy Food Show June 23 to 25, 2024. With a gift for honoring the age-old traditions of Mediterranean farmers and the sun-drenched soil, Wildfire curates a selection of its finest fare, especially for SFF guests. At Booth 5036, attendees will be treated to a collection of exquisite olive oils, shatta, ajvar and more delicacies that bridge centuries of heritage farming, contemporary culinary excellence, and a whole lot of sun.
“What distinguishes Wildfare’s products from many Mediterranean staples is the deep reverence for the culinary culture of our ancestors. By authentically jarring and preserving products enriched by natural elements and following heritage recipes passed down by generations, we can deliver the same abundantly fresh flavors to people’s kitchens worldwide. It is truly a gift to be able to do and are we so joyful to offer a taste at Summer Fancy Food,” said Wildfare creative and marketing director Melissa Clemente.
What authenticity tastes like …
Wildfare has an extensive collection of pantry staples, from its mouthwatering bruschetta and shakshuka, to its gorgeous preserves and bright Ajvar, the roasted red pepper spread tested and approved by 100 Macedonian grandmothers, to simple, whole freeze-dried produce and olive oil tailored for children’s health and wellbeing. Summer Fancy Food attendees will have the opportunity to taste every wildly irresistible Mediterranean fare from the brand and embark on a culinary journey with the team.
Meet the best-selling Wildfare all-stars harvested under the brilliant Mediterranean sun:
· Ajvar: a sauce, a dip, and a spread. A delicious flavor made with roasted red peppers offers a sweet yet robust taste, with variations including roasted eggplant for an earthy flavor. Its versatility shines across meals, enhancing grilled meats, flatbreads, tofu and rice bowls, or as a spread on sandwiches and burgers, embodying a flavor-packed, culinary multitasker that upholds the unmatched wisdom of grandmother's recipes.
· A pop of color in handmade plant-based pastas: Wildfare makes a unique Fettuccine powered with extra nutrients and gorgeous colors by adding organic pureed vegetables to the dough. Varieties include spinach, sweet red pepper, olive and beetroot – a repeat bestseller.
· Orange, garlic, jalapenos… stuffed olives: An irresistible snack or recipe addition - from mealtime to cocktail hour, these plump green olives grown in ancestral Mediterranean groves have the flavorful twist you’re looking for! One example: the vibrant, orange inside adds a fresh, zesty flavor to the perfectly brined olives.
· Authentic Shatta Mediterranean hot sauce: Heat-seekers and Pepperistas, rejoice! This perfectly balanced hot sauce is the next fiery menu must-have.
· Extra Virgin Olive Oil: Picked and extracted during early harvest, this balanced and complex olive oil is made from the highest quality Memecik olives from the Aegean region. It transforms any salad, soup, stew, dips, charcuterie or crudité.
Wildfare’s unique Mediterranean pantry products are available at select grocery stores nationwide. Check the store locator for retailers near you.
To learn more about Wildfare, visit them online.
