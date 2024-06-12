AZ Neighbor Offers Expert Insights on Interior Design and Home Remodeling

Phoenix, Arizona – AZ Neighbor, a premier interior design and remodeling firm based in Phoenix, Arizona, is thrilled to share valuable insights and tips from a recent interview with Kristen Ongstad, the firm’s owner and principal designer. This comprehensive interview provides homeowners practical advice on enhancing their living spaces, maintaining budgets, and incorporating the latest design trends.

Budget-Friendly Design Tips

In the interview’s first segment, Kristen underscores the significance of choosing the right finishes to stay within budget. She highlights the advantages of selecting cost-effective materials that mimic the look of pricier options. This section offers homeowners practical advice on achieving their desired designs without overspending.

Blending Styles for Cohesive Designs

Kristen also discusses her expertise in merging various design styles to create unique and cohesive spaces. She recommends using a consistent color scheme to unify different styles, preventing a disjointed appearance. By coordinating colors and ensuring consistency, homeowners can seamlessly blend contemporary and traditional elements, adding visual and architectural interest to their homes.

Overcoming Design Challenges

The interview delves into common challenges faced during remodels. Kristen explains that translating a client’s vision into reality is the biggest challenge. She emphasizes the importance of effective communication and thoroughly understanding the client’s needs to overcome this hurdle. Kristen’s approach ensures that the final design aligns closely with the client’s expectations and lifestyle.

Keeping Up with Trends and Innovations

To stay ahead in the industry, Kristen continually updates her knowledge by exploring new materials and reading relevant articles. She integrates the latest trends and innovations into her designs, ensuring each project is contemporary and enduring.

About AZ Neighbor

AZ Neighbor is renowned in Arizona for its comprehensive interior design and remodeling services, offering personalized solutions that combine functionality with aesthetic appeal. Kristen and her team specialize in space planning, material selection, custom design, and project management. They are dedicated to sustainability, using eco-friendly practices and materials to create healthy living environments.

For media inquiries, please contact Jen Villa at (602) 932-6745 or jenvilla@azneighbor.com or visit azneighbor.com for more information.

