Urinary Catheters Market Projected to Reach USD 8.66 Billion by 2031
Urinary Catheters Market Poised for Significant Growth Owing to Rising Prevalence of Urological Disorders and Growing Geriatric PopulationAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Urinary Catheters Market Size was valued at USD 5.52 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 8.66 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.8% from 2024 to 2031. Urinary catheters are partially flexible tubes inserted into the bladder to drain urine. They are used in various medical situations, including urinary incontinence (UI), urinary retention, post-surgical procedures, and spinal cord injuries.
The urinary catheters market is anticipated to witness significant growth in the coming years, driven by the rising prevalence of urological disorders, such as urinary incontinence and benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), and the burgeoning geriatric population. Increasing government funding for research & development and growing awareness about urinary catheters are further propelling the market forward.
List of Urinary Catheters Companies Profiled in Report:
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- BD (C.R. Bard, Inc.)
- Boston Scientific Corp.
- Coloplast
- ConvaTec, Inc.
- Cook Medical
- Hollister, Inc.
- J and M Urinary Catheters LLC
- Medline Industries, Inc.
- Medtronic PLC
- Teleflex, Inc.
Download Free Sample Report of Urinary Catheters Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/1079
High Prevalence of Urological Issues
Statistics from the National Health Service (NHS) England reveal that a significant portion of the population suffers from lower urinary tract conditions, with an estimated 61% of men and 34% of women affected. Additionally, Phoenix Physical Therapy reports that UI alone impacts a staggering 200 million people worldwide. This rising incidence of urological problems, coupled with an increase in related surgeries, has significantly boosted the demand for catheters for post-operative drainage and improved patient comfort.
Increased Accessibility through Reimbursement
Urinary retention, often caused by factors like bladder neck obstruction, neurological abnormalities, or posterior urethral stricture, is a common occurrence. Fortunately, intermittent catheterization is covered by Medicare and Medicaid programs under specific criteria. This coverage expands patient access to catheters, further propelling market growth.
Government Initiatives and Public Awareness Campaigns
Government bodies and healthcare organizations are actively involved in raising awareness about UI and promoting appropriate reimbursement policies. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) in the US, for example, has issued guidelines for UI care in nursing homes and provided staff with web-based training. Similarly, collaborative efforts by organizations like the Bladder and Bowel Foundation and Education and Resources for Improving Childhood Continence (ERIC) have resulted in awareness campaigns like "Love Your Gusset," specifically focusing on stress UI in women. These initiatives are expected to simplify incontinence management and encourage investment in research & development for creating cost-effective and innovative urinary catheters, ultimately contributing to market expansion.
Key Market Segmentation
By Product
• Intermittent
• Foley/Indwelling
• External
By Application
• Benign Prostate Hyperplasia (BPH) & Prostate Surgeries
• Urinary Incontinence
• Spinal Cord Injury
• Others
By Gender
• Male
• Female
By Type
• Coated Catheters
• Uncoated Catheters
By End-Use
• Hospitals
• Clinics
• Long-term Care Facilities
• Others
Product Dominance: Intermittent Catheters Lead the Market
Compared to indwelling catheters, intermittent catheters offer a significant advantage – a lower risk of urinary tract infections (UTIs). Medicare and Medicaid programs play a crucial role in segment growth by covering intermittent catheters under specific criteria. This financial support makes them more accessible to patients, driving up demand.
Application Focus: Urinary Incontinence Takes Market Dominance
The urinary incontinence (UI) segment claims the leading market share, exceeding 38% in 2023. According to the American Urological Association, a staggering one-third of the population struggles with UI, with women experiencing it more frequently than men.
UI significantly affects long-term care facilities, often being a major reason for elderly Admissions To Institutionalized Care.
Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/1079
North America Dominated The Global Market In 2023 With A Revenue Share Of Over 35%
The rising incidence of bladder obstruction, UI, BPH, and bladder cancer in the region fuels market growth. The increasing number of elderly individuals requiring urinary catheters due to age-related incontinence and other urological issues is a significant driver. Government initiatives promoting research & development and raising awareness about urinary problems further propel the market in this region.
Asia Pacific To Be The Fastest-Growing Regional Market
The rising number of cases of spinal cord injuries, BPH, and UTIs in this region is a key growth factor. Similar to North America, the aging population in Asia Pacific is expected to create significant demand for urinary catheters. Increasing government spending on healthcare, investments by leading market players, and awareness campaigns are expected to drive market growth in this region.
Recent Developments
- In November 2021, CATHETRIX, a developer of urinary catheter fixation solutions, introduced a new catheter stabilizer designed to prevent UTIs and accidental catheter dislodgement.
- In February 2021, UroDev Medical announced plans to file for pre-market clearance with the US Food and Drug Administration for its IntelliFlow Bladder Management System.
Key Takeaways from the Urinary Catheters Market Study
• The urinary catheters market is expected to witness steady growth driven by factors like rising prevalence of urological disorders and the growing geriatric population.
• Increasing government funding for research & development is fostering the introduction of innovative catheters.
• The intermittent catheters segment and the UI application segment are expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.
• The Russia-Ukraine war and potential economic slowdown pose challenges, such as supply chain disruptions, fluctuating oil prices, and pressure on healthcare spending.
• North America is expected to retain its top position, while Asia Pacific is projected to demonstrate the fastest growth.
Purchase Urinary Catheters Market Report @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/1079
Table of Content
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Research Methodology
Chapter 3 Urinary Catheters Market Dynamics
Chapter 4 Impact Analysis (COVID-19, Ukraine- Russia war, Ongoing Recession on Major Economies)
Chapter 5 Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 6 Porter’s 5 forces model
Chapter 7 PEST Analysis
Chapter 8 Urinary Catheters Market Segmentation, By Product
Chapter 9 Urinary Catheters Market Segmentation, By Application
Chapter 10 Urinary Catheters Market Segmentation, By Gender
Chapter 11 Urinary Catheters Market Segmentation, By Type
Chapter 12 Urinary Catheters Market Segmentation, By End-Use
Chapter 13 Regional Analysis
Chapter 14 Company profile
Chapter 15 Competitive Landscape
Chapter 16 Use Case and Best Practices
Chapter 17 Conclusion
Continued…
Other Trending Report
Virtual Fitness Market Outlook
Speech Therapy Market Outlook
Akash Anand
SNS Insider Pvt. Ltd
+1 415-230-0044
email us here