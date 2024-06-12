Draft Brick Streets and Brick Sidewalks Policy available for review!

The City of Lawrence has posted a draft Brick Streets and Sidewalks Policy online for public comment. More information can be found on the project website: lawrenceks.org/brick

The policy aims to balance the preservation of Lawrence’s historic brick streets and sidewalks with the need for modern accessibility and infrastructure maintenance. Within the policy you’ll find standards for installation and maintenance, as well as maps and specifications sheets.

The draft policy was written by City of Lawrence staff with the assistance of a subcommittee approved by the Multimodal Transportation Commission (MMTC). This subcommittee has worked with a staff workgroup for the last several months to create a policy that balances the community’s values and priorities as well as creates feasible implementation strategies for the City of Lawrence.

All public sidewalks must meet Public Right-of-Way Accessibility Guidelines (PROWAG), even historic brick sidewalks. This policy outlines where brick sidewalks are appropriate and how they should be installed and maintained to meet accessibility standards.

This policy also provides preservation standards for exposed brick streets and outlines a process for how covered brick streets may be restored through adopted neighborhood plans expressing desire. This new proposed process aims to balance the unique character of our vibrant historic neighborhoods with planning for future capital improvement projects.

While not everyone lives on a brick street or has brick sidewalks abutting their property, most of us have experienced traveling down one and everyone’s voice is welcome in the conversation. Don’t miss this exciting opportunity to provide feedback and help shape the brick streets and sidewalks policy!

All comments should be submitted through the online feedback form by June 25, 2024, at 11:59P p.m.

Additional engagement opportunities can be found on the project website, including an open house at 5:30 p.m. on June 20 at the Lawrence Public Library (auditorium). Feel free to come and go as you please, learn about the policy development process, and provide public comment on the draft policy.

