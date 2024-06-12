6th St. reduced to two lanes at Monterey Way for Storm Sewer Replacement

Beginning today, Wednesday, June 12, the project team will reduce 6th St. traffic to one lane each direction between Monterey Way and Eldridge Street to perform necessary storm sewer replacement. Traffic will flow head to head in this area.

As part of the ongoing 6th Street improvements project, the project team has identified a void under the street which requires the replacement of approximately 80 feet of storm sewer.

The City anticipates this traffic control change to end July 15, 2024, pending weather or other delays.

Media Contact: Michael Leos, Communication and Community Engagement Specialist – MSO

City of Lawrence

mleos@lawrenceks.org

About the City of Lawrence

The City of Lawrence supports an unmistakably vibrant community with innovative, equitable, transparent and responsible local government. Together, we are creating a community where everyone can enjoy life and feel at home.