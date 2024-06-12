Wearable Payment Devices Market to Cross USD 153.9 Billion by 2031 | Due to Demand for Secure & Touch-Free Payment
Wearable Payment Devices Market Size, Share, Growth Drivers and Regional Analysis, Global Forecast 2024 - 2031AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Wearable Payment Devices market is experiencing phenomenal growth, projected to reach USD 153.9 billion by 2031. This surge is primarily attributed to the escalating adoption of contactless cards and wearable devices due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The SNS Insider report highlights the market's promising trajectory, with a valuation of USD 55.49 billion in 2023 and a projected CAGR of 13.6% from 2024-2031. This growth signifies a growing preference for convenient and secure payment methods offered by wearable devices.
Market Driven by Multiple Factors
• The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly increased the adoption of contactless payment methods. Wearable devices offer a convenient and hygienic alternative to traditional cards, fostering market expansion.
• Concerns about security breaches and cybercrime are driving the demand for secure payment solutions. Wearable devices often incorporate advanced security features like tokenization, encryption, and biometric authentication, making them a secure payment option.
• Continuous advancements in wearable technology are enabling seamless integration of payment functionalities into wearables. This enhances user convenience and encourages wider adoption.
• Regulatory initiatives promoting digital payment solutions and financial inclusion are fostering a favourable environment for Wearable Payment Devices.
KEY PLAYERS:
- Alibaba Group
- Google Inc.
- Samsung Electronics
- Apple Inc.
- Fitbit Inc.
- Barclays Plc.
- Mastercard
- Jawbone
- PayPal Inc
- Visa
North America Dominates the market
North America region holds the current market lead, driven by the high penetration of technology and a growing fitness enthusiast population. The increasing production of smart devices with payment functionalities is expected to Drive market growth. Asia Pacific region is anticipated to witness the fastest growth due to its vast population and rising demand for digital devices. The growing adoption of cashless economies and advancements in payment technology are expected to bolster market expansion in this region.
Key Market Segments of Wearable Payment Devices:
BY DEVICE TYPE
• Smart Watches
• Payment Wristbands
• Fitness Trackers
• Smart Rings
by Device Type, Smartwatches dominate the market, offering touchscreens and app interfaces for direct payments via NFC or Wi-Fi. This eliminates the need for smartphones or physical cards, providing unmatched convenience.
BY TECHNOLOGY
• Near Field Communication Technology (NFC)
• Quick Response (QR) Codes
• Barcodes
• Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)
• Contactless Point of Sale (POS) Terminals
by Technology, Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology Dominates the market. RFID utilizes radio waves for communication between a chip in the wearable device and a payment terminal. This technology is prevalent in various wearables, including smartwatches, fitness trackers, and even jewelry.
BY SALES CHANNEL
• Direct Sales
• Indirect Sales
BY APPLICATION
• Retail/Grocery Stores
• Hospitals
• Restaurants
• Entertainment Centers
• Others
Recent Developments
-August 2022, Samsung launched the Galaxy Watch4 series, featuring the new Wear OS Powered by Samsung, co-developed with Google. This smartwatch boasts advanced hardware and a user-friendly interface, enhancing the user experience.
-May 2022, Garmin introduced new band designs for their popular vívofit jr. 3 kids' fitness tracker. These playful designs cater to younger demographics and encourage children to embrace fitness and activity tracking.
Impact of Global Events
The Russia-Ukraine war has disrupted global supply chains, impacting the production and distribution of electronic components used in wearable devices. This may lead to temporary shortages and price fluctuations. An economic slowdown could lead to decreased consumer spending on non-essential items Such as wearable devices. long-term impact is expected to be moderate, as the shift towards digital payments is a fundamental trend.
Key Takeaways
• The report identifies key factors propelling market growth, such as the growing adoption of contactless payments and the increasing demand for secure transactions.
• The report explores emerging trends in wearable payment technology, including advancements in device functionality and integration with financial services.
• The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the market landscape across different regions, highlighting regional dominance and growth potential.
• The report identifies key players in the market and analyzes their strategies and product offerings.
