MASSIVE PRODUCT EXPANSION FROM #1 GOURMET TUNA BRAND TONNINO TO WOW GUESTS AT 2024 SUMMER FANCY FOOD SHOW
From rolling out the first-ever jarred salmon in the US to dropping a kids tuna line, Tonnino brings its ever-growing culinary creativity to SFFNEW YORK, NY, US, June 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After an incredible year of expansion, pioneering product launches and taste making, Tonnino promises an experience of exciting new flavors at the 2024 Summer Fancy Food Show. As the #1 gourmet tuna brand in the US, Tonnino prides itself on delivering sustainable and delicious shelf stable seafood, making each of its offerings a true culinary treasure. From sustainability to new drops that merge the finest fair with fun, Tonnino will highlight the bestsellers it has brought to market at SFF. Stop by booth 5020 at the Javitz Center in New York City from June 23 to 25 to taste what makes Tonnino number one.
“Originating from the cerulean waters that surround our Costa Rican headquarters, we want each and every customer to experience a little taste of paradise every time they take a bite of Tonnino. Our sustainable tunas have been the center of our brand and the reason we have become such a trusted source for people who know quality seafood. Expanding our product line has been a transformative experience that puts our healthy options on more tables during every occasion,” said Tonnino Sales and Marketing Manager, Gabriela Jimenez.
At SFF, get your fancy on with Tonnino’s latest product innovations:
• First-ever in America! Meet the Wild-caught Silver Salmon Jars: This exceptional line of one-of-a-kind salmon is sourced exclusively from the waters of Alaska, then hand-cut and jarred in high-caliber olive oils. Bursting with flavor, protein, and Omega 3s, salmon varieties include extra virgin olive oil, in smoked olive oil with rosemary, and in olive oil with zesty garlic and dill.
• Premium Canned Albacore Tuna with Vegetables: Tonnino’s gourmet Pole & Line-caught albacore tuna is sustainably caught and ready-to-eat. With its comprehensive packaging process, Tonnino ensures that fresh flavor is meticulously preserved, so customers can enjoy convenience and deliciousness. Available in water with spicy jalapeño and diced carrots in olive oil with garlic and herbs, and in water with chickpeas, corn, and carrots.
• Kick off the good times with Tonnino’s Party Dips: With a novel concept that's redefining snack time and party menus alike, Tonnino introduces tuna tins that are the life of the party. The generously sized cans are ready to go, just mix with cream cheese, sour cream or Greek yogurt to have a delicious high-protein dip ready in under a minute. The flavors are great with crunchy chips, on nachos or served with fresh crudité. The 10-ounce cans include Premium Yellowfin Tuna Chunks with Chipotle Sauce and Premium Yellowfin Tuna with Spicy Bell Pepper.
• Yellowfin tuna tins made for kids, loved by kids: Delicious on their own from tin to plate, in sandwiches, tortilla rollups or salads, these tailor-made for kids, fun varieties include lean and protein-packed, dolphin safe caught yellowfin tuna with real diced vegetables. Just look for the friendly tuna on the conveniently petite package. Includes Premium Yellowfin Tuna chunks with sweet corn in water and Premium Yellowfin Tuna with carrots & peas in vegetable oil.
Tonnino Tuna will be at booth 5020 and can be found at select retailers such as Whole Foods, Walmart, Fairway, as well as on Amazon.
For further information about Tonnino and their exceptional tuna products and fresh recipes, readers are encouraged to visit the official website at www.tonnino.com.
# # #
