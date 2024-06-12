E-passport and E-visa Market : Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2032 | IDEMIA, Safran, 4G Identity Solutions

NEW CASTLE, WILMINGTON, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- E-passport, also known as biometric passport, contains an electronic chip embedded in it. An e-visa or electronic visa is an online platform that enables an applicant to facilitate online application to obtain a visa. These are advanced forms of traditional documents introduced to enhance the security structure and restrict fraudulent cases, thereby increasing integration capabilities with high-tech airport infrastructure. E-passports and E-visas are used to verify identity of a traveler through digital means with the use of unique identification number, digital signature, and others.

Rise in need for advanced verification means, increase in number of identity frauds, supportive regulatory structure, presence of advanced airport infrastructure, and growth in air traffic drive the global e-passport and e-visa market. However, high costs associated with initial deployment and replacement are expected to impede the market growth. Increased adoption of e-passports and e-visas among developing economies offers a major opportunity for market expansion.

The global e-passport and e-visa market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region. Based on type, it is classified into E-passport chip, system integration, biometrics, RFID, and PKI. Based on application, it is bifurcated into leisure travel and business travel. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The global e-passport and e-visa market is dominated by key players such as Oberthur Technologies, Cardlogic Ltd., Safran Identity And Security, The Infineon Technologies, 4G Identity Solutions, Ask, Eastcompeace, Iris, Datacard Group, Muhlbauer Group, and others.

Key Benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global e-passport and e-visa market and current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about the key drivers, restrains, and opportunities is provided.

Porters Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of the global market is provided to determine the market potential.

E-passport and E-visa Market Report Highlights

Aspects Details

By Technology

Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Biometric

By Application

Leisure Travel

Business Travel

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

Key Market Players

Eastcompeace Technology Co, Ltd, HID Global Corporation, Thales Group, IDEMIA, Safran, 4G Identity Solutions, Entrust Corporation, Muhlbauer Group, Iris Corporate Solutions Private Limited, Infineon Technologies Ag

