Atlas Project Geologist Named to Zweig Group’s 2024 Rising Stars List

AUSTIN, Texas, June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Morgan Mullins, Atlas Technical Consultants Project Geologist, has been named to Zweig Group’s 2024 Rising Stars List, an honor recognizing outstanding young professionals in the AEC industry for their remarkable achievements and leadership.



Jacque Hinman, CEO of Atlas Technical Consultants, expressed pride in Morgan’s achievements, stating, “Morgan’s work ethic embodies our commitment to excellence, innovation, and environmental stewardship. We are exceptionally proud of her achievements as she represents Atlas on this year’s list of Rising Stars.”

Morgan has played a significant part in managing a portfolio of ten landfill contracts, overseeing annual environmental monitoring, providing on-call engineering services, and educating site operators on Georgia’s solid waste management laws.

Her expertise encompasses performing environmental site assessments for a range of clients, including county governments, commercial real estate entities, and environmental cleanup initiatives aimed at revitalizing vacant lots in Georgia cities.

Among her notable projects is the Phase 2 expansion of the Oglethorpe County C&D Landfill from 2019 to 2022. Despite challenges such as COVID-19 delays and changes in county leadership, Morgan skillfully navigated these obstacles, securing state approval for the expansion.

In 2023, she led a site suitability assessment across 260 acres for Phase 3 permitting, establishing 30 wells to analyze subsurface conditions and laying the groundwork for a significant landfill expansion.

In 2020, Morgan spearheaded the upgrade of Jefferson County CR138 landfill’s environmental monitoring network, aligning it with updated regulatory standards. Her exceptional project management and leadership ensured the project was completed on schedule and under budget.

Beyond her professional accomplishments, she has made significant contributions to community projects. From August 2020 to June 2022, she lent her expertise to an Engineers Without Borders project in Dumangbe, Sierra Leone, aiding in the construction of a bridge that significantly improved the community’s access to essential services.

Morgan is also a natural team builder. She mentors newcomers and bridges the gap between academic learning and practical application, earning trust, respect, and confidence from colleagues, managers, and clients. Her hands-on training and efficient scheduling enable her team to consistently exceed project expectations.

In October 2022, Morgan was elected Vice President of the Atlanta Chapter of the American Institute of Professional Geologists (AIPG), where she has been pivotal in organizing professional development conferences and providing invaluable guidance to students.

Bio

Morgan manages a portfolio of landfill contracts, overseeing annual environmental monitoring, engineering services, and operational compliance. She also conducts environmental site assessments for clients ranging from real estate entities to government organizations focused on environmental cleanup. She holds a BS in Geology from Georgia State University and an MS in Hydrogeology from Clemson University. Morgan serves as Vice President of the Atlanta Chapter of the American Institute of Professional Geologists and was actively involved with Engineers without Borders.

About Atlas Technical Consultants:

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Atlas is a leading provider of Infrastructure and Environmental Solutions. We partner with our clients to improve performance and extend the lifecycle of built and natural infrastructure assets stressed by climate, health, and economic impacts. With 3,500+ employees nationwide, Atlas brings deep technical expertise to public- and private-sector clients, integrating services across four primary disciplines: Environmental (ENV); Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC); Engineering & Design (E&D); and Program Management/Construction Management, and Quality Management (PCQM). To learn more about Atlas innovations for transportation, commercial, water, government, education, and industrial markets, visit https://www.oneatlas.com.

Media Contact:

Jamie Myers

337-349-5486

Jamie.Myers@oneatlas.com