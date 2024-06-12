Digital Out of Home (DOOH) Market to Hit USD 62.1 Billion at 11.4% CAGR by 2031, Driven by Programmatic Advertising
Digital Out of Home Market Size, Share, Growth Drivers and Regional Analysis, Global Forecast 2024 - 2031AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Size & Growth Outlook
The Digital Out of Home (DOOH) market is experiencing exponential growth, driven by the increasing demand for programmatic DOOH, technological advancements in display technologies, and the growing adoption of DOOH solutions in various industries. The market's expansion is further accelerated by the integration of data-driven insights, enabling advertisers to deliver targeted and personalized campaigns that resonate with specific audiences.
A comprehensive report by SNS Insider reveals that the global Digital Out of Home market, valued at USD 26.18 billion in 2023, is projected to reach USD 62.1 billion by 2031, exhibiting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.4% during the forecast period of 2024-2031.
The DOOH market's growth is Driven by the factors, including
• The Increase in programmatic advertising within the DOOH space has revolutionized the industry, allowing advertisers to automate ad buying, optimize campaigns in real-time, and target specific audiences based on demographics, interests, and behaviours.
• The continuous evolution of display technologies, such as high-resolution LED screens, interactive kiosks, and digital signage, has enhanced the visual appeal and engagement of DOOH advertisements.
• DOOH platforms now leverage data analytics and audience measurement tools to provide advertisers with valuable insights into consumer behaviour, campaign performance, and return on investment.
• The integration of DOOH with mobile devices through QR codes, NFC technology, and location-based targeting has opened new avenues for interactive and personalized advertising experiences.
• DOOH solutions are finding increasing applications across diverse sectors, including retail, transportation, hospitality, healthcare, and entertainment, as businesses recognize the effectiveness of DOOH in reaching and influencing consumers.
KEY PLAYERS:
- JCDecaux (France)
- Lamar Advertising Company (US)
- Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (US)
- OUTFRONT Media (US)
- Prismview LLC (US)
- Daktronics (US)
- NEC Display Solutions Ltd. (Japan)
- Stroer SE & Co. KGaA (Germany)
- Broadsign International LLC. (Canada)
- oOhImedia Ltd. (Australia)
- Mvix Inc. (US)
- Christie Digital Systems USA Inc. (US)
- Ayuda Media Systems (US)
- Deepsky Corporation Ltd.(Hong Kong)
- Aoto Electronics Co. Ltd (China)
Market Analysis and Growth Opportunities
The DOOH market presents a Significant of growth opportunities for both established players and new entrants. The programmatic DOOH segment is expected to witness substantial growth, driven by the increasing adoption of automation and real-time bidding platforms. DOOH providers are focusing on creating more interactive and immersive experiences through the use of augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and gesture-based technologies. DOOH infrastructure is being integrated with smart city projects to provide real-time information, wayfinding, and public safety alerts. Advertisers are increasingly leveraging DOOH to deliver targeted and personalized messages to specific audiences, enhancing campaign effectiveness and engagement.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:
By Product
• Billboard
• Street Furniture
• Transit
By Vertical
• Commercial
o Retail
o Corporate and Government
o Healthcare
o Hospitality
• Infrastructural
o Transportation
o Entertainment
• Institutional
o Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFS1)
o Education
• Other Verticals
by Vertical, the commercial vertical is expected to dominate the DOOH market due to the increasing adoption of digital signage and interactive displays in retail, hospitality, and other commercial spaces.
By Application
• Indoor
• Outdoor
• Displays Used in Digital Out-of-Home Advertising
o LCD
o OLED Display
o Direct-View Fine-Pixel Led
o Direct-View Large-Pixel Led
o E-Paper Display
by Application, Outdoor applications, such as billboards and digital signage in public spaces, are projected to hold the largest market share, driven by their high visibility and broad reach.
Regional Development
North America is expected to account for the largest market share due to its technological leadership and early adoption of DOOH solutions. Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to experience significant growth, driven by rapid urbanization, increasing disposable incomes, and the growing demand for digital advertising.
Recent Developments
• June 2022, JCDecaux partnered with VIOOH to launch programmatic DOOH in Brazil, providing advertisers with access to high-quality screens across the country.
• April 2022, Adani Airports collaborated with Lemma to introduce programmatic DOOH advertising across its airports in India.
• February 2023, Location Media Xchange (LMX) partnered with Pyxis to develop an innovative retail DOOH screen network in the United Arab Emirates.
Key Takeaways
• The Digital Out Of Home (DOOH) market is poised for significant growth in the coming years, driven by programmatic advertising, technological advancements, and the rising adoption of DOOH solutions in various industries.
• The market presents Significant growth opportunities, including the expansion of programmatic DOOH, development of interactive and immersive experiences, integration with smart city initiatives, and targeted advertising.
• North America and Asia-Pacific are expected to be the key regions driving the market's growth.
