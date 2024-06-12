Be a Part of Family Math Community of Practice

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is seeking a total of 24 Elementary School educators to participate in a Family Math Community of Practice. This opportunity will provide valuable information and resources to bolster educators’ participation in the growing movement known as Family Math.

The National Association for Family, School and Community Engagement’s Center for Family Math, Erikson Institute’s Early Math Collaborative, and the Mid-Atlantic Equity Consortium’s Consortium for Engaging Families Across Maine are excited to partner together to offer the Family Math Community of Practice for K-5 teachers and other elementary school practitioners. The opportunity is based on the emerging movement to promote math activities within the context of family relationships and everyday life. The practices inherent in family math are designed to help children strengthen their math skills and develop a sense of confidence and enthusiasm in their math abilities. The movement empowers parents, organizations, and educators with knowledge, tools, and resources that help them feel excited about introducing and exploring mathematical concepts.

This Family Math Community of Practice is being offered at no cost to participants, has limited space, and is available for school-level educators, including K-5th grade classroom teachers, curriculum specialists, coaches, and school administrators. Learners must commit to participate in four 90-minute virtual sessions. The learning outcomes associated with this professional development opportunity include:

Gaining an understanding of Family Math – what it is, why it is important, and what it looks like;

Acquiring core competencies for engaging families in children’s math learning;

Adopting and sharing Family Math promising practices in K-5 classrooms and schools.

The Family Math Community of Practice will consist of two cohorts, and sessions will be held on the following dates in 2024 from 3:30 pm – 5:00 pm ET:

Cohort 1 Cohort 2 Session 1 Tuesday, August 20 Thursday, August 22 Session 2 Tuesday, August 27 Thursday, August 29 Session 3 Tuesday, September 10 Thursday, September 12 Session 4 Tuesday, September 17 Thursday, September 19

Participating in a Family Math Community of Practice will qualify for 8 Contact hours through the Maine Department of Education (DOE).

Please share this registration link and encourage K-5th grade educators to register for the FMCOP by August 3, 2024. By August 10, 2024, participants will receive an email confirming whether they have been selected, along with a Zoom link and calendar invite.

Feel free to reach out with any questions to Holly Kreider, Ed.D, Director, NAFSCE Center for Family Math kreiderh@nafsce.org or Melanie Junkins, Maine DOE Family Engagement and Cultural Responsiveness Specialist (melanie.junkins@maine.gov)

This exciting opportunity is being provided at NO COST with the support of the Consortium for Engaging Families Across Maine, funded by the U.S. Department of Education.