Professional Development Conference For Rural Maine Educators

Island Readers & Writers (IRW) will host the Dear Teacher Conference in Bangor on October 10 and 11, 2024, for educators and librarians working with students in grades Pre–K through 8.

This year’s keynote speaker is Anna Crowley Redding, a children’s book author and Emmy-award-winning journalist. The conference will span two full days and allow participants to register for intensive (three-hour) workshops. Workshop content focuses on three major themes: writing and narrative, arts and humanities, and rural, place-based education.

This conference is designed for educators, principals, support staff, and school librarians working with students in grades pre–K through 8 in rural Maine schools, tiny schools, geographically isolated schools, and schools with multigrade classrooms.

Last year’s debut Dear Teacher conference, held at the Collins Center for the Arts in Orono, ME, was hugely successful, with more than 100 attendees from Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, New York, and New Brunswick, despite initially being displaced by the closure of the Hutchinson Center in Belfast, its original planned venue.

“The Dear Teacher conference is an opportunity to uplift and celebrate educators and librarians in rural communities. We are delighted to bring them together to listen and learn.” —Jan Coates, Island Readers & Writers Executive Director

The Dear Teacher conference is supported by the Maine Humanities Council and others.