Member States endorse ban of Bisphenol A in food contact materials

Today, taking into account the latest scientific evidence and in view of protecting the health of citizens and ensuring the highest food safety standards, Member States have endorsed a proposal from the Commission to ban Bisphenol A (BPA) in food contact materials (FCM). This means that, after a phase-out period, the chemical will no longer be allowed to be used in these products in the EU.

The decision is based on a scientific assessment from the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA), which concluded that BPA had “potential harmful effects on the immune system”.

This ban will apply mainly to the use of BPA in packaging, such as the coating used on metal cans. The use of BPA in consumer articles such as reusable plastic drink bottles, water distribution coolers or other kitchenware will also be banned.

The ban, which was proposed following a public consultation and extensive discussions with all Member States, will be formally adopted following a scrutiny period by the European Parliament and the Council, and will enter into force at the end of 2024.

Limited exceptions where there are no available safe alternatives and transition periods will apply where they do not pose a risk to consumers. This will allow industry to adjust and avoid potential disruptions to the food chain.