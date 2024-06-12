Modular Data Center Market is forecasted to reach USD 127.54 Billion by 2032, growing at a 11.8% CAGR from 2024 to 2032

Emergen Research Logo

modular data center market, valued at USD 23.00 billion in 2022, is poised for significant expansion with a projected revenue CAGR of 18.8%

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global modular data center market, valued at USD 23.00 billion in 2022, is poised for significant expansion with a projected revenue CAGR of 18.8% during the forecast period, reaching an estimated USD 127.54 billion by 2032. Key factors contributing to this growth include the increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), the rising need for scalable data centers across various industries, and the enhanced disaster recovery capabilities provided by modular data centers.

Furthermore, The global modular data center market is anticipated to grow considerably, driven by organizations increasingly adopting modular solutions to meet their growing data storage and processing needs. Modular data centers can be rapidly deployed, allowing organizations to respond to business needs and IT demands quickly. This is important in industries such as healthcare, finance, and e-commerce, where downtime can significantly impact operations and revenue.

Modular data centers can be quickly and easily scaled up or down, allowing organizations to adapt to changing business needs and IT requirements. This scalability enables companies to add capacity as needed without building an entire data center, which can be expensive and time-consuming.

Cloud Adoption Among SMEs Boosts Demand

According to a report by the U.S. Small Business Administration, about 78% of U.S. small businesses had fully adopted cloud computing by 2020. For SMEs, cloud solutions offer a cost-effective alternative to traditional IT infrastructure, allowing for scalable computing capacity without the high upfront costs associated with hardware and software investments. The flexibility to scale up or down as needed and the ability to access data and applications from any location are particularly beneficial for SMEs experiencing rapid growth or seasonal demand fluctuations. Modular data centers are critical in supporting this demand, offering customizable, expandable, and energy-efficient IT infrastructure solutions that are both cost-effective and space-efficient.

Need for Scalable Data Centers

As businesses grow, the volume of data they need to store and manage increases significantly, necessitating scalable data centers to ensure business continuity. Modular data centers offer the flexibility to expand capacity without compromising performance, making them essential for industries facing fluctuating data demands. This scalability is crucial for optimizing costs and maximizing revenue, as businesses can adjust their data center resources efficiently to meet sudden increases in demand.

Key Takeaways:

North America region dominated the market and generated more than 41% of revenue share in 2022.

By Component, the services segment is contributing to the maximum market between 2023 and 2032.

By Organization Size, the large enterprises segment is recording to largest market between 2023 and 2032.

By Industry Verticals, the BFSI segment is generating to largest market between 2023 and 2032.

Challenges and Trends in the Market

Despite the advantages, integrating various data center tools poses challenges, such as managing power disruptions, ensuring security, and optimizing energy consumption. Healthcare, for instance, requires well-organized data management systems to handle large volumes of data for research and benchmarking. Nevertheless, the trend towards edge computing and environmentally friendly technologies is reshaping the market. Edge computing reduces latency and enhances security by bringing processing power closer to the data source, making modular data centers ideal for remote locations. Additionally, their flexibility makes them suitable for disaster recovery solutions, ensuring quick data restoration and business resilience.

Modular Data Center Top Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global modular data center market is moderately fragmented, with many large and medium-sized players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective modular data center solutions.

Some major players included in the global modular data center market report are:

Dell Inc.

IBM Corporation

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Vertiv Group Corp

Baselayer Technology, LLC

Schneider Electric

Cannon Technologies Ltd

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Rittal GmbH & Co. KG

Bladeroom Group Limited

Rahi Systems

Stulz GmbH

Edge Mission Critical Systems

ZTE Corporation

ScaleMatrix Holdings, Inc.

CommScope Inc.

FiberHome

PCX Holding LLC

Cupertino Electric Inc.

Eaton

Modular Data Center Latest Industry News

In September 2020, Huawei launched its next-generation FusionModule 5.0 Smart Modular Data Center. It is built on concepts of modularization, and intelligence, including an autonomous inspection robot for data centers that uses Artificial Intelligence (AI), and a large-scale lithium-ion battery called SmartLi. FusionModule 5.0 also takes advantage of Huawei's intelligent power supply and distribution technology, iPower, the iCooling intelligent thermal management solution that increases Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE), and iManager, a centralized, smart management solution. These innovations are collectively referred to as i3, and they are included in the suite. These developments contribute to the development of an easy-to-use, intelligent, secure, and green smart data center system.

Market Segmentation Insights

The modular data center market is segmented into solutions and services. In 2022, the solution segment, which includes all-in-one modules and individual modules (IT, power, and cooling), accounted for the largest revenue share. Customers benefit from in-house fabrication, high-power density, and customizable solutions. The service segment, encompassing design and consulting, integration and deployment, and support and maintenance, is expected to grow rapidly, driven by the need for quick, adaptable, and cost-effective data center deployments.

Applications and End-use Industries

Disaster recovery emerged as the largest application segment in 2022, driven by the need for secure and flexible data protection solutions. The edge computing segment is anticipated to grow robustly, fueled by the proliferation of Internet of Things (IoT) devices and the demand for real-time data processing.

In terms of end-use industries, the IT and telecom sector led the market in 2022, reflecting the need for scalable data centers to support data storage and processing. The healthcare sector is also experiencing high growth, with increasing adoption of modular data centers to manage large volumes of patient data and comply with stringent data privacy regulations.

Modular Data Center Market Segment Analysis

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global modular data center market on the basis of components, applications, organization size, end-use industry, and region:

Components Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Solutions

All-in-one Modules

Individual Modules

IT Module

Power Module

Cooling Module

Services

Design and Consulting

Integration and Deployment

Support and Maintenance

Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Emergency Data Storage

Data Center Expansion

Disaster Recovery

Edge Computing

Others

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Small and Medium Data Center

Large Data Center

End-Use Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

BFSI

Healthcare

Government

Media and Entertainment

IT & Telecom

Others

The region in Asia-Pacific is anticipated to have the greatest CAGR. The Asia-Pacific modular data center market is anticipated to continue growing, driven by the increasing demand for edge computing, high-performance computing, and green data center solutions in the region. China is the largest market for modular data centers in Asia-Pacific, with many cloud service providers and a growing need for edge computing solutions. Japan is also a significant market for modular data centers in Asia-Pacific, with a strong focus on green data center solutions and a growing need for high-performance computing solutions in industries such as manufacturing and automotive.

The global modular data center market is set for substantial growth, driven by the rising adoption of cloud solutions by SMEs, the need for scalable data centers across industries, and the advantages offered in disaster recovery scenarios. As businesses continue to navigate the complexities of data management and strive for efficiency, modular data centers provide a flexible, cost-effective, and scalable solution to meet these evolving needs.

