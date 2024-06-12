Biaoqing, the Biggest Chinese Meme, is Now a Very Successful Ethereum Memecoin, Just announced its first CEX listing

Beijing, China, June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It’s no longer rumour that Biaoqing coin is going to be listed on popular Exchange Bitmart: and other leading exchanges would be coming onboard soon.

Biaoqing Launched on June 9th on the Ethereum blockchain, $BIAO has experienced remarkable price growth. In less than a day, its market cap soared from a few thousand dollars to more $6 million, capturing the attention of the crypto space.

The team has big plans for the Biaoqing project. They are already listed on CoinMarketCap, the biggest crypto data aggregator, and are marketing in every way possible: billboards in the busiest places around the world, trending on various platforms (X, Telegram, dextools, etc.), partnerships with crypto influencers and crypto hedge funds, and many other initiatives. They are also hosting regular Twitter Spaces to keep the community updated and plan to continue their efforts to market $BIAO internationally.

$BIAO is a memecoin based on the biggest meme that ever existed in China and the eastern world in general: Biaoqing. Biaoqing features a series of facial expressions printed on the head of a panda. It is a real phenomenon in Asia, to the point that it's impossible not to have seen it in any of their group chats. The Biaoqing faces are used as frequently as Westerners use their emojis. Like many other famous memes before them, $BIAO aims to rally memecoin enthusiasts around a meme that has never been truly presented in the crypto sphere.

Because of its narrative of being the "Pepe of China," $BIAO immediately showed a lot of potential. The numerous Biaoqing memes surrounding the project, as well as their qualitative branding, contributed to its viral potential. The Biaoqing faces are hilarious and have tremendous potential to capture the hearts of every meme lover.

It is important to note that, like every other successful memecoin before it, $BIAO has a lot of originality. Western memes are saturating the market, and we've seen almost all of them represented by a token. But Eastern memes are still absent from the memecoin space, leaving a big gap to be filled. With Biaoqing being the number one meme in China, this could start a new trend. All of this suggests that $BIAO will most likely have a bright future.

$BIAO is available on Uniswap, a decentralized exchange on the Ethereum network, without transaction taxes. It will also be listed on centralized exchanges, which, considering their tremendous trading volume, should happen very soon.

With a strong team, hilarious memes, extensive connections, the true originality of being the biggest meme in Asia, and aggressive marketing, Biaoqing shows promise. However, potential investors should conduct their own research before investing. Trade safely!

