Spinal Stenosis Implant Market: Projected Growth to US$ 7.02 Billion by 2034, with a 5.8% CAGR from 2024
Global spinal stenosis implant market growth being driven by rising product approvals in tandem with growing demand for minimally invasive procedures,ROCKVILLE PIKE SUITE, ROCKVILLE, INDIA, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global spinal stenosis implant market (脊柱管狭窄症インプラント市場) is expected to reach US$ 4 billion in 2024 and further ascend to US$ 7.02 billion by the end of 2034, as per a newly released industry analysis by Fact.MR. Demand for spinal stenosis implants is mainly being driven by the rising incidence of spinal disorders in age groups besides the elderly.
Spinal stenosis occurs when the space within the backbone becomes too small. Thereafter, compression is applied to the spinal cord and the nerves that pass through the spine. The two most common locations for spinal stenosis are the neck and lower back. With the right tools, surgical procedures for spinal stenosis can be completed more precisely and safely, and patients can recover and rehabilitate from spinal implant surgery faster.
Get Free Sample Copy of This Report-https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=10146
Increasing prevalence of spinal disorders is a trend the underscores the growing need for complex surgical procedures and has compelled the healthcare sector to invest in state-of-the-art spine surgical technologies. Age-related factors increase the risk of degenerative spinal conditions, which is a key market growth driver.
North America is the leading regional market with a global share of 57.3% in 2024. Interspinous spacer devices are widely demanded and account for over two-thirds of overall product sales at present.
Key Takeaways from Market Study
The global spinal stenosis implant market is poised for substantial growth, with a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% from 2024 to 2034. By the end of 2034, it is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 7.02 billion, reflecting the increasing demand for advanced treatment options for spinal stenosis worldwide. Notably, the United States market is expected to reach US$ 1.83 billion in 2024, highlighting significant investments in healthcare infrastructure and rising awareness regarding spinal disorders. In Latin America, Brazil is set to dominate with a commanding 42.2% market share in 2024, showcasing robust healthcare expenditure and a growing patient population. Additionally, the Chilean market is estimated to achieve US$ 189 million in 2024, indicating the region's increasing focus on improving spinal healthcare services. Furthermore, the North American market is projected to witness a notable CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period, driven by technological advancements and an aging population seeking effective treatment options for spinal conditions
“The market for spinal stenosis implants is expanding steadily as a result of continuing advancements in spinal fusion technologies. Initiatives such as public awareness campaigns are helping educate patients and healthcare providers to encourage the efficient application of spinal implants,” says a Fact.MR analyst.
Interspinous Spacer Devices Acting as Game-Changer
Use of interspinous spacers has increased to treat the symptoms of spinal stenosis and also the painful condition caused by the narrowing of the spinal canals. A spacer implant keeps the gap between the spinous processes open, preventing pinched or painful nerves between the back's bones when the patient stands up. The spacer allows the back's bones to separate more widely, which releases pressure from the spinal nerves. This relieves the numbness, tingling, leg pain, and cramping in the lower back, legs, and buttocks.
More Valuable Insights on Offer
Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the spinal stenosis implant market for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.
The study divulges the spinal stenosis implant market based on product type (interspinous spacer devices, pedicle screw-based stabilization systems), material (metallic, biomaterial), surgical procedure (decompression surgery, stabilization surgery), and end user (hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, specialty orthopedic clinics), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).
Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=10146
Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:
Ocular Drug Delivery Technology Market: (眼科薬物送達技術市場) The global ocular drug delivery technology market is likely to be valued at US$ 17.74 Billion in FY 2022, up from US$ 16.4 Billion in 2021
Medical Sensors Market: (医療用センサー市場) The global medical sensors market size was valued at US$ 2.32 Billion in 2023, and is expected to reach US$ 6.59 Billion by 2033-end, growing at double digit of CAGR 10.2% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2033.
About Fact.MR:
We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.
Contact:
US Sales Office
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232 (D)
Sales Team: sales@factmr.com
S. N. Jha
Fact.MR
email us here