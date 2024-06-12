Gaming Simulation Market

Increase in adoption of gaming simulation for training & analysis in various industries and rise in demand for virtual reality (VR) headsets boost market growth

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " Why Invest in Gaming Simulation Market Size Reach to USD 618.4 Billion by 2030, Growing With a CAGR of 15.2% ." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

The global industry 4.0 market was valued at USD 113.4 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach USD 618.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 18.8% from 2022 to 2031.

The adoption of gaming simulation for training and analysis in various industries, the surge in demand for VR headsets, and the acceptance of 360-degree cameras as next-generation technology across different developing nations drive the growth of the global gaming simulation market. However, security and privacy issues and the high cost of VR headsets restrain the market growth. On the other hand, the adoption of AI and cloud computing for enhanced experience and collaboration between the entertainment industry and gaming simulator companies creates new opportunities in the coming years.

The global gaming simulation market is segmented into component, game type, end user, and region. By component, the market is bifurcated into hardware, software and service. On the basis of game type, it is categorized into shooting, fighting, racing, and others. Depending on end user, it is classified into residential and commercial. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Based on components, the hardware segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. However, the software segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 16.9% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on game type, the racing segment contributed to the largest share in 2020, holding nearly three-fifths of the global gaming simulation industry, and is projected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the fighting segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 17.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, North America held the highest share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its dominance by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 16.3% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the global gaming simulation market analyzed in the research include 3D Perception, CXC Simulations, CKAS Mechatronics Pty Ltd., Eleetus, D-Box Technologies Inc., Play seat B.V., Hammacher Schlemmer & Company, Inc., Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc., Rseat Ltd., and Vesaro.

Covid-19 Scenario-

● An increased shift toward virtual and augmented reality-based simulators in different organizations and businesses with the adoption of remote working and the need to provide enhanced training to their employees led to a rise in demand for gaming simulation during the COVID-19 pandemic.

● A shutdown of various gaming centers and entertainment places across the globe during the lockdown led to increased adoption of online gaming. This, in turn, increased the demand for simulators.

