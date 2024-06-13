Dubai's Elite Playground: Emre Bardan, Glamhairartist Styles Royalty, Celebrities, Influencers in the Luxurious Desert
Celebrity Hair Stylist Emre Bardan Catapults Glamhairartist to Stardom Through Collaboration with Royal Princesses and Beauty Mogul Hudabeauty
Be happy for your past and focus on your future.”SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emre Bardan - Glamhairartist has had the privilege of showcasing his distinctive hairstyling expertise to a prestigious clientele that includes royal princesses, renowned singers, and top beauty influencers from around the globe.
— Emre Bardan
Amidst the opulent backdrop of Dubai, a desert paradise coveted by many, Emre Bardan has left an indelible mark with his signature styles.
Dubai is the city where Glamhairartist's path to stardom took an extraordinary turn. A single hair styling video showcasing his exceptional talent went viral on Instagram, propelling him into the limelight. Overnight, his unique flair and remarkable artistry captured the attention of millions worldwide, transforming him into a household name synonymous with hair perfection.
• "Emre Bardan: The Hair Stylist Who's Making Waves in the Beauty Industry"
• Glamhairartist enjoyed transforming "Mona Kattan," Huda beauty's sister from the UAE – Middle East.
• "I am mesmerized by the city's vibrant energy and breathtaking skyline," Glamhairartist said. "I love this land of extravagance and luxury."
• His new book, released two weeks ago, entitled "Becoming GlamHairArtist," features Dubai prominently in his memoir.
Secure a copy on Amazon at https://www.amazon.com.au/Becoming-Glamhairartist-Emre-Bardan/dp/B0D4271BPT/ref=sr_1_1?crid=24J3CF65G5XGR&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.TYeZq5z0cii7xH5ycZH7P9vTiclVwUlQ8gMFltE41GYB-TaUT_SJdg2uU7nL7d8t8eyTbeHj6k5xtLREqXPUjQ.vAcp9KSbP5T33CST3OqcJWBRtke_RIV6QoCZEkeIMz8&di.
• GlamHairArtist's Favorite places to visit are Burj Al Arab, The Dubai Mall, Dubai Marina, Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR), and Al Fahidi Historical District.
• "How Emre Bardan Became the Go-To Hair Stylist for Royals and Influencers Alike" - Harper's Bazaar
• "Meet Emre Bardan: The Hair Stylist Who Designs Hair Colours for Princesses and Beauty Moguls" – Elle
• From Royalty to Influencers: Emre Bardan's Journey to Becoming a Globally Recognized Hair Stylist" – Cosmopolitan
Emre Bardan's hair styling career has reached new heights through his collaborations with influential figures in royalty and beauty. These partnerships, primarily with Huda Kattan, the founder of Hudabeauty, have propelled him into the international spotlight.
In a groundbreaking move, Emre Bardan joined forces with beauty mogul Hudabeauty, creating a buzz in the beauty community. Their partnership has elevated Bardan's profile and cemented his position as a trendsetter in the industry. Together, they are setting new standards for beauty and style, captivating audiences globally.
Hudabeauty is a cosmetics brand founded by Huda Kattan, a beauty influencer and entrepreneur. She has her makeup brand as a beauty influencer, impacting many people, and she has made billions. “She is down to earth and the most genuine in the beauty industy,” Bardan said. Huda has 54 million followers on Instagram.
“I thank and credit Huda Beauty for helping me become the person I am today and for enabling me to have the incredible experience I had in Dubai, which gave me the impression that I had finally found my calling,” Bardan said. “I used my Crystal Grey Transformation, a popular appearance among Middle Eastern women, to switch clients during my visit. Because of my vast expertise and hair care experience, I could complete this unusual hairstyle in just one session, whereas others had to wait months to acquire it. Even though my services cost more than USD 25k, my clients were happy to pay for my superior work. Occasionally, clients offered lavish presents such as checks, gold, automobiles and black American Express gift cards.”
“One unforgettable evening, a client brought me and her pals to a unique beach club called NIKKI BEACH, where we had the best time ever,” he added. “This resulted in an unexpected turn of events when we were invited to a celebrity launch party where A-listers like the Kardashians and Justin Bieber were there. Even though these events highlight aspects of my business in Dubai, my enthusiasm and unwavering commitment to my trade are what I want to come across as most when people think glamhairartist.”
Life Behind the Scenes as a Renowned Hair Artist for Singers Royal Princesses
Glamhairartist's memoir offers a captivating glimpse into the highs and lows of being a sought-after hair artist for royal princesses worth billions in Dubai. The narrative delves into the intricacies of navigating this exclusive world, where glamour intertwines with secrecy and privilege.
Through personal anecdotes and reflections, Glamhairartist now shares intimate details about cherishing Dubai as a backdrop for transformative beauty experiences. The memoir promises to unveil the allure and challenges faced while working closely with elite clientele, providing readers with a rare insider perspective on life as a renowned hair artist in Dubai.
REEM ERMAHA
Bardan was Singer REEM ERMAHA’s personal hairstylist in Bahrain and UAE. She is an A-list singer and actor.
Royal Princesses' Government Daughters' Security Liaison in Dubai
Introduction: In a captivating and intriguing role, I served as the Security Liaison for the esteemed Royal Princesses' Government Daughters in Dubai for six years. During my tenure, I navigated through the security protocols of over 50 individuals closely associated with their grandfathers.
Behind-the-Scenes Realities: The intricacies and complexities of working with royal figures and their families unveil a world shrouded in secrecy and confidentiality. The clandestine operations and sensitive information handled daily were beyond the comprehension of an outsider. The veil of mystery that enveloped these interactions ensured that very few, if any, could fathom the true extent of my responsibilities.
In conclusion, my tenure as the Security Liaison for the Royal Princesses' Government Daughters in Dubai was marked by discretion, diligence, and unwavering commitment to upholding security protocols amidst a backdrop of opulence and intrigue.
Emre Bardan only stayed in Dubai for his first trip for 10 days, and it was the most unbelievable experience for him. He then returned to his country, Sydney, Australia. Then, after that time, every tutorial he uploaded online went viral, even if it wasn't something so special.
He continued doing his clients' hair in Australia and then built a more prominent reputation…. Follow Bardan on Instagram (@glamhairartist) and on his website at glamhairartist.com.
Hashtags: #EmreBardan #Glamhairartist #HairTransformation
# # #
Melissa Cannell
Glamhairartist
glamhairaritstpr@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Glamhairartist Makeover Tutorials