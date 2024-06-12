Introducing The Pop Fund: Making Fundraising Effortless and Delicious

Los Angeles, CA, June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Pop Fund is excited to share its innovative approach to helping organizations achieve their financial goals. Since its inception in 2019, The Pop Fund has been dedicated to providing gourmet popcorn as a profitable and delicious popcorn fundraising option for schools, clubs, and organizations across the country.

At its core, The Pop Fund is dedicated to transforming the fundraising landscape by offering a unique product that is both enticing and highly profitable. The company’s gourmet popcorn, crafted from scratch with a variety of mouthwatering flavors, such as buffalo ranch, birthday cake, and pizza, ensures that every supporter enjoys a delectable treat. Importantly, every bag of popcorn is gluten-free and produced in a nut-free facility, making it a worry-free option for all.

Additionally, The Pop Fund offers a range of benefits that set it apart from other fundraising options. For example, by guaranteeing 50% profit on each sale, the company ensures that organizations can maximize their fundraising potential. This commitment to profitability has already helped numerous groups achieve impressive results:

High School Band Trips average $5,000 profit per sale

Middle School Washington DC Trips average $7,000 profit

Eastern Youth Football generates $6,500 profit

Dance & Gymnastics earn $3,000 profit twice a year

Elite Spartan Cheer profits $1,200 with only 15 participants

“Our goal at The Pop Fund is to revolutionize fundraising with our irresistible gourmet popcorn, providing an effortless and enjoyable experience,” says Dominic L, co-founder of The Pop Fund. “We are dedicated to helping groups achieve their fundraising goals while savoring every delicious bite.”

To cater to different fundraising needs, The Pop Fund provides both traditional brochure fundraising and online fundraising options. Traditional brochure fundraising enables groups to engage directly with their communities, using provided order forms and marketing materials to boost in-person sales. This method fosters personal connections and enhances fundraising success.

For those who prefer digital solutions, The Pop Fund’s online fundraising platform offers a seamless and accessible way to reach a broader audience. Each group receives a personalized fundraising page, showcasing 15 delicious popcorn flavors. This online approach not only expands the supporter base but also maintains the same 50% profit guarantee.

At every step of the fundraising process, The Pop Fund’s dedicated team provides comprehensive support. From flyers and brochures to digital content and personalized advice, The Pop Fund ensures that groups have everything they need to succeed.

“We believe in making fundraising as easy as possible, and our team is always here to help,” adds Dominic. “Our personalized approach ensures that each group can achieve their fundraising goals – all while enjoying our delicious gourmet popcorn.”

For more information, please visit https://thepopfund.com/.

About The Pop Fund

Founded in 2019, The Pop Fund is a leading provider of gourmet popcorn designed specifically for fundraising purposes. With a commitment to quality and simplicity, The Pop Fund offers a variety of unique and delectable flavors made from scratch, gluten-free, and produced in a nut-free facility, ensuring it is safe and enjoyable for everyone.

The Pop Fund’s mission is to support organizations, schools, and clubs in achieving their fundraising goals through an easy and profitable process. By offering both traditional brochure and online fundraising options, The Pop Fund caters to the diverse needs of its clients, providing comprehensive support at every step of the way.

Dominic Lofreso, co-founder of The Pop Fund, brings a wealth of experience and passion to the company, ensuring exceptional customer service and a focus on making fundraising campaigns successful and enjoyable. With a name that says it all, The Pop Fund is dedicated to making every fundraising effort a resounding success.

