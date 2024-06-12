Capitaliz Releases Value Gap Assessment Tool To Identify Business Value And Acceleration Strategies

Company maintains customer promise to offer effective end-to-end, comprehensive business planning solutions

Denver, June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capitaliz, a digital platform for business valuation, succession, and exit planning, today announced its latest addition to its strategic advisory platform, the Value Gap Assessment. The Value Gap Assessment assists advisors in acquiring new clients and securing planning engagements with both prospective business owners and existing clients who seek services to accelerate the value of their businesses.

The Capitaliz suite of insights and valuation tools helps quantify current business valuation, identify key value drivers, and make recommendations for strategic actions for enhancing business value. The platform is built by industry professionals for business owners and advisors, including accountants, financial advisers, wealth managers, bankers, and business coaches.



Based on the company’s data via the Value Potential Index™ (VPI), Capitaliz attests that the value gap can be attributed to the non-existent or lack of adequate succession preparation and exit planning strategies, impacting the majority of businesses. In fact, 83% of business owners have no written master plan for exit. The data shows that businesses with proper succession planning are valued at 15.1% more than unprepared peers, on average. The Capitaliz Value Gap Assessment will show users what their business is currently worth, risk mitigation and growth strategies, and value potential.



The Value Gap Assessment is a pre-diagnostic, intuitive feature needed to bridge the asset gap and take action towards a greater value potential at the time of business exit. The Value Gap Assessment helps advisors:



Gain traction with a prospective business owner client in activating the planning process;

Minimize the time required to win engagements as the outputs of the tool will lead to collaboration in executing the recommended action items; and

Navigate conversations with clients with early stage or pre-revenue companies.

“Expanding our offerings is a testament to our growth as a company and our dedication to customer feedback in needing client engagement tools,” said Jared Johnson, Capitaliz President, North America. “The Value Gap Assessment is a milestone on our journey as the only comprehensive planning platform that guides advisors through the process from beginning to end.”

“I recently ran the Value Gap Assessment and was impressed. It’s sophisticated and provides a great basis for discussion with my clients,” said Brian Amann, Capitaliz Accredited Advisor. “The Value Gap Assessment is simple to use and something that a client can get through quickly to receive crucial information that can impact the future of their business value.”



The Value Gap Assessment is available immediately. Existing Capitaliz users may reach out to the company’s support team for a demo and a conversation around how to explore the feature. Non-Capitaliz users are welcome to schedule a demo of the assessment or a discovery conversation at zbroyles@capitaliz.com.



ABOUT CAPITALIZ

Capitaliz is a leading digital platform for business owners and advisors–including accountants, financial advisers, wealth managers, bankers, and business coaches–for business valuation, succession, and exit planning. Created by exit and succession planning veterans, Capitaliz’s suite of insights and valuation tools help quantify current business valuation, identify key value drivers, and recommendations for strategic actions for enhancing business value. Capitaliz is headquartered out of Denver, CO, with offices in Sydney, Australia, and London. For more information, visit www.capitaliz.com.

Marissa Arnold capitaliz@marissaarnoldpr.com