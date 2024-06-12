Global Laboratory Furniture Market to Surpass $2.13 Billion by 2034, Growing at 6.4% CAGR
Stringent safety standards governing research workspaces driving demand for high-quality, durable, and customizable laboratory furniture, says Fact.MR.ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Just like their work is highly specialized, laboratories deserved customized and specialized as well to run efficiently. As such, the global laboratory furniture market is expected to reach US$ 1.14 billion in 2024 and further rise at a CAGR of 6.4% through 2034.
The market has exhibited significant growth and evolution in recent years, driven by advancements in scientific research, increased demand for state-of-the-art laboratories, and a growing focus on creating efficient and ergonomic workspaces. Laboratory furniture includes benches, cabinets, fume hoods, and storage solutions, designed to meet the unique needs of scientific and research environments.
There has been steadily rising demand for specialized furniture that adheres to stringent safety and regulatory standards. As laboratories play a crucial role in various sectors such as healthcare, pharmaceuticals, and academia, the need for high-quality, durable, and customizable furniture solutions has become paramount.
Leading manufacturers of laboratory furniture are continuing to innovate, incorporating cutting-edge materials and design concepts to enhance functionality, flexibility, and sustainability in laboratory settings. The market is projected to exhibit continued growth as research and development activities expand globally, driving the need for modern, efficient, and adaptable laboratory furniture solutions.
Key Takeaways from Market Study
The global market is set for significant growth, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4% through 2034. In 2024, worldwide sales of laboratory furniture are expected to reach approximately US$ 1.14 billion, with projections indicating this figure will rise to US$ 2.13 billion by the end of 2034. This robust growth reflects increasing investments in laboratory infrastructure across various sectors, including healthcare, education, and research. A key segment within this market, laboratory tables, is estimated to hold a 24.6% share of the market in 2024, underlining their critical role in laboratory setups.
Regionally, the North American market is anticipated to expand at a slightly higher CAGR of 6.6% through 2034, driven by ongoing advancements in scientific research and technology in the region. Meanwhile, East Asia is projected to account for 23.1% of the global market share by 2034, highlighting the region's rapid industrial development and growing focus on research and development activities. These projections underscore the dynamic and evolving nature of the laboratory furnitures market, influenced by technological innovations and the increasing demand for modern laboratory environments worldwide.
“Manufacturers are introducing innovative furniture designs by incorporating cutting-edge materials to enhance functionality, flexibility, and sustainability. Demand for furniture meeting stringent safety and regulatory standards is influencing market growth,” says a Fact.MR analyst.
Country-wise Insights
The laboratory furnitures market is experiencing growth driven by increasing investments in research and development, supported by both government and private funding. This financial backing is crucial in advancing scientific endeavors, leading to a heightened demand for state-of-the-art laboratory infrastructure. Additionally, the market's positive trajectory is shaped by a growing focus on sustainability and eco-friendly practices, particularly in China. Chinese manufacturers are aligning their products with these principles to cater to evolving consumer preferences. China's robust manufacturing capabilities and proactive adoption of innovative technologies, in line with global standards, position its market as a formidable player internationally. These factors, combined with thriving research activities, contribute to the steady growth of the Chinese laboratory furnitures market.
In North America, the United States is projected to account for 44.5% of the laboratory furnitures market share in 2024. U.S. lab furniture producers are focusing on expanding their market reach through a multi-faceted strategic approach. Building strong relationships with research entities and industry contributors is essential for increasing product visibility and gaining insights into market trends. Emphasizing ergonomic design, technological advancements, and green credentials in marketing can effectively meet the diverse needs of research establishments. Keeping up with regulatory changes and adhering to sector standards is crucial for maintaining trust and credibility. Offering customized solutions for various laboratories, such as those in healthcare, academia, or pharmaceuticals, can differentiate manufacturers and open niche markets. Embracing e-commerce and digital platforms for promotion and sales is also vital for enhancing online visibility and accessibility. By integrating these strategies, laboratory furniture manufacturers can successfully navigate the U.S. market, fostering growth and expansion.
Market Developments
Key outdoor garden furniture producers are PSC Laboratory Furniture LLC, GE Healthcare Services, Mott Manufacturing Ltd, Institutional Casework, and ESCO. Key companies in the industry are joining forces by merging and acquiring other companies. They are also launching new products to make their position stronger and grab a larger share of the market.
In 2018, Kewaunee Scientific and Rainlight announced the introduction of CODA, a novel modular and adaptable laboratory furniture system designed to meet the contemporary requirements of research facilities.Top of Form
