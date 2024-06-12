Blossom Hotel & Suites becomes a Certified Autism Center™, Joins City-Wide Inclusivity Initiative

Blossom Hotel & Suites' achievement is part of a larger initiative spearheaded by Traverse City Tourism to help the city become a Certified Autism Destination™.

As part of Traverse City’s initiative to become a Certified Autism Destination™ we are proud to contribute to a community-wide effort that emphasizes accessibility and understanding.” — Nick Trahair, general manager of Blossom Hotel & Suites

TRAVERSE CITY, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blossom Hotel & Suites receives the Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) designation after completing a comprehensive training and certification process. The International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) awards this designation to organizations that show exceptional dedication to making their services accessible and accommodating for autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals. The staff and management completed autism-specific training to learn how to better communicate and assist guests with sensory needs and their family members, as well as safety concerns and protocols.

"At Blossom Hotel & Suites, we are honored to achieve the Certified Autism Center™ designation. This milestone reflects our dedication to creating an inclusive and welcoming environment for all guests, particularly autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals,” says Nick Trahair, general manager of Blossom Hotel & Suites. “As part of Traverse City's initiative to become a Certified Autism Destination™ (CAD) we are proud to contribute to a community-wide effort that emphasizes accessibility and understanding."

The Blossom Hotel & Suites achievement occurred during Autism Awareness Month and is part of a wider initiative by Traverse City Tourism to achieve the CAD designation. This designation is awarded to communities with a variety of trained and certified lodging, recreation, and entertainment options that are accessible and accommodating to autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals and their families.

"We are thrilled to see Blossom Hotel & Suites earn the Certified Autism Center™ designation. Their commitment to inclusivity and accessibility is a significant step towards Traverse City's goal of becoming a Certified Autism Destination™,” says Myron Pincomb, IBCCES board chairman. “By prioritizing the needs of autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals, Blossom Hotel & Suites is helping to create a more welcoming and supportive community for all visitors."

For over 20 years, IBCCES has led the way in providing cognitive disorder training and certification for healthcare, education, and corporate professionals globally. As the only international credentialing board offering training and certification from subject-matter experts and autistic self-advocates, IBCCES equips travel and entertainment organizations with the knowledge and resources they need to better accommodate and support autistic and sensory-sensitive visitors and their families.

IBCCES also developed AutismTravel.com, a free online resource for families that lists certified destinations and connects them to additional resources and each other. Every destination on the site has met the Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) requirements.

About IBCCES

Setting The Global Standard For Training and Certification in Cognitive Disorders – IBCCES offers a range of certifications that empower professionals to lead in their fields and enhance outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are internationally recognized as the premier standard for training and certification in autism and other cognitive disorders.

About Blossom Hotel & Suites

Hotel & Suites Traverse City, a charming and locally owned gem in Traverse City, MI, invites guests to experience exceptional hospitality and comfort. Our select service hotel offers a variety of room types, including elegant business suites and intimate romantic suites, tailored to meet the diverse needs of our guests. Each morning, enjoy a delicious complimentary breakfast to start your day right, and take advantage of our inviting indoor pool area, perfect for relaxation and recreation. Additionally, our hotel features versatile meeting facilities, making it an ideal choice for both leisure and business travelers. At Blossom Hotel & Suites, we are dedicated to providing an unforgettable stay with personalized service and a warm, welcoming atmosphere.