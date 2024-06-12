Novolyze and Imtech-Steri Partner to Deliver Automated Safety Compliance and Process Optimization for Food Sterilization
Revolutionary offering modernizes steam sterilization for confidence in every batch.
By combining Imtech-Steri's technology with Novolyze's automated validation software, we are empowering food manufacturers to achieve unparalleled levels of efficiency, compliance, and sustainability.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Novolyze, a leading provider of cloud-based food safety and quality digitalization technology and microbial process validation solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Imtech-Steri, a renowned manufacturer of advanced food sterilization plants. Through this collaboration, Novolyze's SMART Validation software solution can be seamlessly integrated with Imtech-Steri's sterilization systems, empowering food manufacturers to achieve automated safety compliance and optimize process efficiency.
— Karim-Franck Khinouche, Novolyze CEO
Optimizing Food Safety and Sustainability
Novolyze's SMART Validation software automates the validation process for food sterilization, eliminating the need for manual data collection and analysis. This integration with Imtech-Steri's cutting-edge sterilization technology provides food manufacturers with a comprehensive solution to:
• Ensure Compliance and Meet Customer Expectations: SMART Validation empowers manufacturers to efficiently validate sterilization processes, meeting stringent quality requirements and demonstrating regulatory compliance.
• Deliver Efficiency and Cost Savings: By eliminating the need for post-production lab testing, SMART Validation enables manufacturers to provide customers with validation and compliance certificates for every batch, saving time and money.
• Optimize Processes for Sustainability: Real-time data from SMART Validation provides valuable insights into process variability, allowing manufacturers to optimize processes for reduced energy and water consumption.
• Streamline Operations and Reduce Workload: Real-time alerts and corrective actions through SMART Validation streamline production and alleviate burdens on operators.
A Partnership Built on Innovation and Expertise
Mathieu Oser, CEO for Imtech-Steri, added, "We are excited to partner with Novolyze to provide our customers with a truly integrated solution for food sterilization. SMART Validation perfectly complements our commitment to innovation and customer-centricity, ensuring that food manufacturers can deliver the safest, highest-quality products possible."
"This partnership between Novolyze and Imtech-Steri represents a significant leap forward in food safety and process optimization for the food sterilization industry," said Karim-Franck Khinouche, CEO and Founder of Novolyze. "By combining Imtech-Steri's best-in-class sterilization technology with Novolyze's automated validation software, we are empowering food manufacturers to achieve unparalleled levels of efficiency, compliance, and sustainability."
About Novolyze:
Founded in 2012, Novolyze enables the world’s largest food production companies to reduce over-processing and increase efficiencies by digitalizing food safety and quality processes. Its patented solutions offer a holistic view of environmental monitoring, process control, sanitation, and other food safety and quality processes that can benefit from smart monitoring and traceability. In addition to optimizing operations, Novolyze solutions can help companies with sustainability initiatives, by providing a roadmap for decreasing energy and water use, thereby shrinking a company’s carbon footprint. For more information, visit www.novolyze.com or follow the company on Twitter/X and LinkedIn.
About Imtech-Steri
Imtech-Steri AG is a Swiss company with over 45 years of experience in designing and manufacturing advanced sterilization plants for the food industry. The company's BioSteam product line is renowned worldwide for its efficiency in pasteurizing a variety of food ingredients. Imtech-Steri is dedicated to providing its customers with customized solutions that meet their specific requirements. For more information, visit www.imtech-steri.ch.
