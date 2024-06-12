Logistics Automation Market Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2024-2032 |Emergen Research

Logistics Automation Market

Increasing adoption of automation to reduce operational expenses, rising demand for fast and accurate order fulfillment, and technological advancements

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global logistics automation market size was USD 30.90 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 14.3% during the forecast period. The logistics industry is undergoing a significant transformation driven by the increasing adoption of automation to reduce operational costs, meet growing customer demands for fast and accurate order fulfillment, and leverage technological advancements such as robotics, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), and Machine Learning (ML). These trends are propelling the market's revenue growth, making logistics operations more efficient and reducing human intervention in warehouse and distribution processes.

Automation has revolutionized logistics by improving efficiency, reducing errors, and optimizing space in warehouses. Modern computer systems and robotics collaborate to streamline processes, leading to faster order fulfillment and fewer mistakes. For instance, Amazon's deployment of over 200,000 robots in its warehouses has significantly sped up order picking and improved accuracy.

Furthermore, automation has resulted in substantial cost savings for logistics companies by minimizing errors and optimizing transportation routes. IoT devices such as sensors and RFID tags enable real-time tracking and monitoring of goods, while AI-powered route optimization algorithms choose cost- and emissions-effective routes. In manufacturing, IoT applications are widely used, with 64% adoption in power and energy operations and 62% in aviation and aerospace processes.

However, the logistics automation market faces challenges, including a shortage of skilled workers to manage and maintain automation systems. The rapid pace of technological development requires continuous training and education. Companies are responding by investing heavily in training programs to upskill their workforce, bridging the gap between current skills and evolving demands.

Market Segment Insights

Components: The global logistics automation market is segmented into hardware and software components. The hardware segment, which includes autonomous robots, Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (AS/RS), conveyor systems, and more, accounted for the largest revenue share in 2022. This growth is driven by logistics companies' investments in upgrading infrastructure to enhance operational efficiency. For example, over 35,000 robotic milking systems are used worldwide in the agriculture industry to reduce labor costs.

The software segment, expected to grow steadily, includes warehouse management and transportation management systems. These systems utilize data to improve decision-making, optimize routes, and streamline supply chain processes. Companies are investing in software to maintain competitiveness and efficiency. Notably, Swisslog announced the installation of its automation solution at Cardinal Health's new distribution center, highlighting the ongoing investment in logistics software.

Logistics Type: The market is also segmented by logistics type: production logistics, procurement logistics, recovery logistics, and sales logistics. The production logistics segment is expected to account for a significant revenue share due to the increasing use of automation in manufacturing processes. Automation technologies such as robotics and AGVs streamline production and reduce labor dependency. The manufacturing sector is poised for substantial automation, with potential to automate 64% of processes globally.

Sales logistics is projected to grow moderately fast, driven by the rise of e-commerce and the need for efficient order fulfillment. Automation in sales logistics includes order processing, inventory management, and order tracking, enhancing customer service and operational efficiency. Business-to-Business (B2B) marketers have reported a 10% improvement in their sales pipeline due to sales automation.

Organization Size: By organization size, the market is segmented into large enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs). Large enterprises are adopting logistics automation rapidly, utilizing technologies to streamline operations and improve productivity. For instance, 40% of large companies are expected to embrace AI-augmented automation by 2023, leading to significant cost savings and efficiency improvements.

SMEs are also increasingly focusing on automation to meet customer demands quickly and accurately. Government incentives and support are encouraging SMEs to adopt automation technologies for order processing, inventory management, and fulfillment. This support is crucial for SMEs to handle a growing customer base effectively.

Logistics Automation Top Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global logistics automation market is fragmented with several large and medium-sized players accounting for majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective logistics automation solutions.

Some major players included in the global Logistics Automation market report are:

Dematic

Vanderlande Industries B.V.

Berkshire Grey

SSI SCHAEFER Group

Siemens AG

Amazon Robotics

KNAPP AG

Interroll Group

Beumer Group

Swisslog Holding AG

Zebra Technologies

Locus Robotics

Murata Machinery Ltd.

Blue Yonder Group Inc.

Witron Logistik

Daifuku Co., Ltd.

Bastian Solutions

GreyOrange Inc.

Honeywell Integrated Inc.

Mecalux, S.A.

Logistics Automation Latest Industry News

In September 2023, Flexport pioneered the first genuinely all-in-one, end-to-end global commerce system, enabling entrepreneurs to instantly access financing, freight, fulfilment, and replenishment to all major marketplaces and retail establishments. With the new technology, business owners can concentrate on increasing sales while cutting costs. In addition, business owners can also drastically reduce the amount of work required to manage their whole supply chain, freeing up valuable resources to concentrate on their consumers.

In August 2022, Smart Robotics, a global pioneer in picking automation as a service for warehouses and logistics processes, announced the official debut of Smart Fashion Picker, its latest cobot. The Smart Fashion Picker addresses the issue of warehouse automation revolution. The requirement stems from the fact that, in comparison to other industries, the warehouse industry has been slow to adopt automation and is now facing a quick shift to modern operations.

Logistics Automation Market Segment Analysis

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global logistics automation market on the basis of components, logistics type, organization size, application, end-use, and region:

Components Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Hardware

Autonomous Robots

De-palletizing/Palletizing Systems

Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (AS/RS)

Conveyor Systems

Automatic Identification and Data Collection (AIDC)

Software

Transportation Management System

Warehouse Management System

Logistics Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Production Logistics

Procurement Logistics

Recovery Logistics

Sales Logistics

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Order Management

Inventory Management

Shipping Management

Vendor Management

Labor Management

Customer Support

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Food & Beverage (F&B)

Post and Parcel

Groceries

General Merchandise

Apparel

Manufacturing

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

ASEAN Countries

Oceania

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Israel

Turkey

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

