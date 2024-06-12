E-commerce Market Size Worth USD 53.27 Trillion in 2032 | Emergen Research

E-commerce Market

Rising availability of the Internet and increasing adoption of smartphones are one of the major factors driving e-commerce market revenue growth

E-commerce Market Size – USD 14.40 Trillion in 2022, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 14.0%, Market Trends – Growing technological advancements” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global e-commerce market size was USD 14.40 Trillion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 14.0% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising availability of the Internet and increasing adoption of smartphones are major factors driving the market revenue growth. E-commerce encompasses all actions involving purchase or sale of products and services over the Internet. Individuals can buy everything from apparel to sports equipment to software solutions and other services. Customers save time when shopping for what they want and can choose any product or service they desire from anywhere through e-commerce sites which is driving the market revenue growth.

The all-encompassing report on the E-COMMERCE market projects the prospective growth of the industry. It gives and extensive analysis of the market size, share, demand, trends, gross revenue, total earnings to draw a forecast of the growth. The study estimates the potential growth of the industry and the factors responsible for the expansion of the business. The study highlights the driving forces, restrains and hurdles for the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the report has been formulated by considering all the vital parameters such as company profiling, market share, recent developments and advancements, gross margins, product portfolio, revenue generation, financial standing, market position, and expansion plans. The report also discusses in detail the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, agreements, corporate and government deals, and partnerships, among others. The report also sheds light on the recent technological developments and product advancements in the E-commerce market.

Furthermore, the report provides details about the new players entering the market, entry-level barriers and offers strategic recommendations to overcome those barriers to gain a substantial industry presence.

Key Players operating in the industry are:

Amazon.com, Inc., Alibaba.com, eBay Inc., Walmart, Ebates Performance Marketing Inc., ASOS, Etsy, Inc., Flipkart.com, Pinduoduo, Mercado Libre, Wayfair LLC, BedBathAndBeyond.com, Inc, noon, Lazada, Newegg Inc., Target Brands, Inc., Clues Network Pvt. Ltd, Snapdeal Limited, BOOHOO, Net-a-Porter.

Emergen Research has segmented the global e-commerce market on the basis of business model, product categories, purchase frequency, shopping device, payment methods, distribution channel, technological advancements, and region:

Business Model Outlook (Revenue, USD Trillion; 2019–2032)

B2C (Business to Consumer)

B2B (Business to Business)

C2C (Consumer to Consumer)

C2B (Consumer to Business)

G2C (Government to Consumer)

Product Categories Outlook (Revenue, USD Trillion; 2019–2032)

Apparel and Fashion

Electronics and Appliances

Health and Beauty

Home and Furniture

Automotive

Books and Media

Food and Grocery

Toys and Games

Sports and Outdoors

Jewelry and Accessories

Industrial and Machinery

Art and Collectibles

Purchase Frequency Outlook (Revenue, USD Trillion; 2019–2032)

Regular Shoppers

Occasional Shoppers

Seasonal Shoppers

Shopping Device Outlook (Revenue, USD Trillion; 2019–2032)

Desktop/Laptop

Mobile

Tablet

Payment Methods Outlook (Revenue, USD Trillion; 2019–2032)

Credit/Debit Card

Digital Wallets

Cryptocurrencies

Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL)

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Trillion; 2019–2032)

Website

Mobile Apps

Social Media

Others

Technological Advancements Outlook (Revenue, USD Trillion; 2019–2032)

Pure Play E-commerce

Omni-Channel Strategy

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The all-inclusive report on the Global E-commerce Market added by Emergen Research demonstrates that the global E-commerce market is presumed to grow at a steady CAGR throughout the forecast timeline. The report analyzed the key market drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, investment opportunities, threats, and limitations of the E-commerce market. The report also offers accurate forecast estimation at a global and regional level to impart a better understanding of the scope of the market.

Radical Features of the E-commerce Market Report:

The report encompasses E-commerce market overview along with market share, demand and supply ratio, production and consumption patterns, supply chain analysis, and other ley elements

An in-depth analysis of the different approaches and procedures undertaken by the key players to conduct business efficiently

Offers insights into production and manufacturing value, products and services offered in the market, and fruitful information about investment strategies

Supply chain analysis along with technological advancements offered in the report

The report covers extensive analysis of the trends, drivers, restraints, limitations, threats, and growth opportunities in the E-commerce industry

