Discover the $C4E Listing on XT

Singapore, June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XT, the world’s first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of C4E on its platform in the Innovation Zone and the C4E/USDT trading pair started from 10:00 on 2024-06-03 (UTC).

C4E is a Token available both on the Native C4E Chain and on BEP-20 Chain with an approximate total supply of 300 million tokens. The C4E token is an integral part of the C4E ecosystem and is designed to facilitate a wide range of essential functions and activities within the platform.



This digital asset serves multiple purposes, including settling transaction fees, staking for network validation, and also enabling governance participation.



By staking their tokens, holders can partake in the network's validation processes and earn rewards, thereby enhancing the security and operational efficiency of the blockchain.



Most importantly, C4E tokens can be leveraged for product discounts and access to various services within the ecosystem, including DeTrack, DeEC, DeGEP, and ChargEra, further incentivizing their use and circulation.

Albin Warin , CEO of XT , shared his thoughts about the listing of the C4E token on XT, highlighting the unique value that C4E brings to the energy sector. "We are thrilled to welcome C4E to our exchange. C4E's innovative approach to integrating blockchain technology with energy infrastructure sets a new standard for transparency and efficiency.

Their use of advanced modules such as DePIN incentives, AI and RWA components clearly demonstrates a clear commitment to enhancing the functionality and security of decentralized energy networks.

We believe that the listing of C4E on XT will significantly bolster its accessibility and adoption, paving the way for groundbreaking advancements in the energy sector."



C4E is an innovative Layer 1 blockchain project that leverages advanced technologies to address the demands of the energy and e-mobility sectors. Built on the Cosmos SDK, it offers a modular and scalable architecture that facilitates the development of tailored blockchain applications, ensuring seamless interoperability within the broader ecosystem.



By incorporating the DePIN incentive model, it offers passive income opportunities, rewarding contributions and engagement within the ecosystem, and accelerating the shift towards a sustainable future with the ultimate goal for peer-2-peer energy trading.



The listing of C4E on XT is a testament to the project's growth and the increasing recognition of its potential within the energy and e-mobility sectors. XT's robust infrastructure and extensive user base provide an ideal platform for expanding the reach of C4E.



This partnership not only enhances the liquidity and trading efficiency of C4E tokens but also promotes the broader adoption of the C4E ecosystem. By facilitating access to a global market, XT supports C4E's mission to revolutionize the energy sector through innovative blockchain solutions, driving sustainable growth and fostering a vibrant, collaborative community.

About XT

Founded in 2018, XT serves more than 6 million registered users, over 500,000+ monthly active users, 40+ million users in the ecosystem, and more than 800 C4Es with 1000+ trading pairs. Since then, XT crypto exchange has expanded its offerings by covering a rich variety of trading categories to provide a secure, trusted, and intuitive trading experience for its large user base. One such addition is crypto futures trading which includes USDT-M Futures and coin-M futures perpetual contracts, as well as copy trading that allows users to replicate top traders in real time with just one click. Additionally, the Futures Grid allows users to automate the buying and selling of futures contracts to make profits.



