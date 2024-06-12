Trawick International Unveils Enhanced International Student Insurance Portfolio

MIAMI, June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trawick International, an industry-leading international insurance company, today announced the launch of a new portfolio of international student insurance plans, effective immediately.



The newly launched Trawick International Collegiate Care plans are designed to serve as alternatives to traditional college or university health insurance plans for international students and scholars entering the United States on an F, M, Q, or J1 visa, or F1 visa with Optional Practical Training (OPT). These plans are noted for their competitive pricing, multiple deductible options, and comprehensive coverage, which includes:

$0 Student Health Center Copay

Mental Health Benefits

Preventive Care Benefits

24/7 Multilingual Emergency Assistance

Access to a Global Network of Pharmacies

Telemedicine Services via SureGo Virtual Care (on most plans)

ACA-comparable plans available

The plans are customizable, allowing brokers and education agents to tailor the coverage to fit their clients’ needs. Trawick International's sister company, SureGo Administrative Services, will manage claims administration for the Collegiate Care plans, ensuring a streamlined process for filing and tracking claims online.

Daryl Trawick, President and CEO of Trawick International, commented, “We are thrilled to introduce these new international student insurance plans in time for the 2024-2025 school year. Trawick International has offered student insurance since we started out in 1998, so it is our longest-standing product and has a special place in our history. The company has evolved and diversified greatly since its inception and now is the perfect time to launch this enhanced student insurance portfolio. We look forward to providing these plans to students and collaborating with education partners to offer them to their clients.”

Brokers and education agents interested in offering these plans should contact rmorrison@trawickinternational.com. Students can view the available plans and determine which one aligns with their visa and school's requirements at studentinsure.com.

For additional information on these plans, see our recent press release: Trawick International GmbH and Zurich Benelux Partner on Student Insurance.

About Trawick International

Trawick International has been a leading provider of international insurance, administration, and assistance services for more than 25 years. The Company offers a full suite of innovative products and services designed to support today’s globally mobile population. For more, visit trawickinternational.com.

Media Contact

Melissa Nicholson

Director, Corporate Communications

Trawick International

+1-949-275-7246

Melissa.Nicholson@trawickinternational.com