Rodedawg (OTC: RWGI) Launches TikTok Shop to Expand into Global E-Commerce Market

Company E-commerce Effort Expands into 10 Billion Dollar Marketplace

COSTA MESA, Calif., June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rodedawg International Industries, Inc. (OTC: RWGI), a prominent cannabis manufacturer and distributor, is excited to announce the launch of its own TikTok Shop. This strategic move aims to leverage the booming e-commerce potential on TikTok, expanding Rodedawg's market reach and driving sales of its popular product lines. The initial product offering is the all natural Elixicure Topical Pain Relief cream.



Chris Swartz, CEO, states: “Our Elixicure sales efforts began on Amazon.com and Walmart.com and since then the global e-commerce market has been experiencing rapid growth with TikTok Shop emerging as a major player.”

With over 1 billion active users worldwide, TikTok offers unparalleled access to a diverse and engaged audience. According to e-Marketer, US social commerce sales will surpass $100 billion by 2025 thanks to rising adoption from Gen Zs, increased spending from existing buyers, and TikTok’s well-funded efforts to increase sales on its platform. Analysist from Statista now currently predict that E-commerce sales on TikTok Shop are projected to reach $11 billion by the end of 2024, demonstrating the platform's significant impact on the global retail landscape. It is a platform that offers massive revenue upside and brand exposure furthering shareholder value.

Chris Swartz, CEO of Rodedawg, adds: "Launching our TikTok Shop marks a significant milestone for Rodedawg as we continue to innovate and adapt to changing market dynamics. The potential for online sales through TikTok Shop is immense, and we are thrilled to offer our high-quality, organic, and THC-free products to a broader audience. This initiative aligns perfectly with our goal of driving revenue growth and increasing shareholder value."

