Youth Empowerment and Community Spirit Shine with New Book "Courage to be Kind"
EINPresswire.com/ -- KYCA Books is excited to announce the release of a brand-new book, "Courage to be Kind." The book, authored in collaboration with Katherine Cheng-Arif, thirteen talented kid consultants from Liestman Elementary in Alief ISD, and illustrated by the incredibly gifted Arnaz Irani, a Fort Bend ISD high school senior, the book is a true testament to the power of kindness and community.
Known for her unique approach to writing, Katherine Cheng-Arif aims to give real kids and teens a chance to share their stories, empowering them to make a meaningful impact on readers who face similar challenges. Her dedication to involving young people in the creative process makes her work especially impactful and resonant.
"Courage to be Kind" follows this same philosophy. More than just a book, it is an inspiring project that showcases the creativity and wisdom of young authors - aiming to spread a message of kindness and community spirit. "Courage to be Kind" celebrates the small, yet powerful, acts of kindness that turn misunderstandings into lasting friendships, in addition to teaching young readers about empathy, resilience, and the life-changing magic of forgiveness.
The story centers on Rose and her friends in a vibrant tale where kindness resolves conflicts. After an accidental bump in the school hallway sparks tension, Rose steps up to guide her peers toward peace. With the help of Mrs. Luna and Principal Galindo, the students learn that true courage means standing up for what’s right, even when it’s tough. As tensions escalate, Leon, known for his quick temper, realizes that bullying is never the answer and that a sincere apology can be the bravest act of all. This book is perfect for young readers facing social challenges, showing that anyone can be a hero through kindness and learning from mistakes.
The launch event for “Courage to be Kind” was attended by Principal Galindo and distinguished honorary guest, Congresswoman Lizzie Fletcher. Their support and encouragement added a special touch to the celebration and, in a heartfelt gesture, Congresswoman Fletcher awarded Congressional Certificates to each of the kid consultants, Katherine Cheng-Arif, and illustrator Arnaz. This recognition honored their work on this book promoting anti-bullying, kindness, and empathy by stepping into the shoes of others.
In addition to the book launch, the Be-Leafing Foundation generously donated 700 books and 700 packets of map pencils, totaling $10,000 in value. The Be-Leafing Foundation's book donation program provides libraries, schools, and individuals in need with access to educational materials. Its mission is to ensure that everyone, regardless of financial situation, can experience the transformative power of books.
“Courage to be Kind” is now available for purchase on Amazon.
For more information about Katherine Cheng-Arif, please see https://kycabooks.com/. To learn more about the Be-Leafing Foundation, go to https://beleafingfoundation.com/.
About the Beleafing Foundation
The Beleafing Foundation believes that access to books is a fundamental right that everyone should have. Its book donation program reaches low-income families, underfunded schools, and underserved communities, ensuring that educational materials are available to those who need them most. This program is made possible by the generosity of donors who share a passion for education and literacy.
About Katherine Cheng-Arif
Katherine Cheng-Arif is an author and passionate advocate for youth empowerment through literature. Her work is defined by her commitment to amplifying young voices, giving real kids and teens a platform to share their stories. Her latest project, "Courage to be Kind," was developed in collaboration with 13 kid consultants from Liestman Elementary School and illustrated by a high school senior, exemplifying her dedication to involving young people in the creative process. Her contributions to community service and disaster relief highlight her commitment to making a positive impact on the world.
