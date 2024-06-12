Sales Performance Management Market is USD 6.8 billion by 2030 Driven by Growing Demand for Sales Productivity
SPM solutions offer advanced incentive compensation management capabilities, allowing organizations to design, automate, and manage complex incentive plans.AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Sales Performance Management (SPM) Market size was USD 2.1 billion in 2022 and is expected to Reach USD 6.8 billion by 2030 and grow at a CAGR of 15.4% over the forecast period of 2023-2030.
The Sales Performance Management (SPM) market is experiencing a profound transformation, fueled by the rapid evolution of technology and the increasing demand for efficiency and effectiveness in sales processes. With businesses striving to optimize their sales performance and drive revenue growth, the SPM market has become a focal point for innovation and investment.
One of the key trends shaping the SPM market is the shift towards cloud-based solutions. Cloud-based SPM platforms offer scalability, flexibility, and accessibility, allowing organizations to streamline their sales operations and adapt to changing business environments more effectively. This shift towards cloud-based solutions is driven by the need for real-time visibility, mobility, and integration with other business systems.
Covid 19 impact analysis:
The report gathers viable information on the most established industry players, sales and distribution channels, regional spectrum, estimated market share and size, and revenue estimations over the forecast timeframe. The study is inclusive of a profound analysis of this business sphere focuses on the overall remuneration of the market over the projected period. The study also includes significant information pertinent to the Sales Performance Management industry, particularly the current COVID-19 scenario. Exhaustive coverage of the COVID-19 impact on the Sales Performance Management industry is a major attraction of the report. The global health emergency has beleaguered the global economy, thereby disrupting this particular business domain’s functioning mechanism. It assesses the present market scenario and forecasts the pandemic’s aftermath in this business sector to help organizations boost their COVID-19 preparedness.
Major companies profiled in the market report include
Anaplan Inc., beqom, Callidus Software Inc., Confidex, Gryphon Networks Corp, Iconixx, NICE Ltd., Obero Inc., Optymyze, SAP SE, and other players
Research objectives:
The market intelligence report takes a closer view of the global market share, estimated growth rate, future market trends, entry-level barriers, fundamental market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. The report clearly defines the Sales Performance Management market position on a global level. The detailed insights into the market’s geographical spectrum offered by the report make it an excellent source of knowledge about the Sales Performance Management industry.
It has segmented the global Sales Performance Management market
By Component
Solution
Services
By Solution
Incentive Compensation Management
Territory Management
Sales Planning
Monitoring
Sales Performance Analytics
Others
By Deployment
On-Premise
Cloud
By Industry Vertical
Retail
Entertainment
IT
Telecom
Health
Fitness
Hospitality
Retail
E-Commerce
BFSI
Others
Key Objectives of the Global Sales Performance Management Market Report:
The global Sales Performance Management market report offers viable insights into the competitive spectrum of the Sales Performance Management business sphere.
The report systematically profiles the company information of each market player.
It identifies the estimated industry share, production facilities, development prospects, and geographies served by each market player.
The study showcases the extensive product portfolios of the prominent market contenders.
It offers critical data & information about the product application scope and the end-user landscape.
The study provides salient information about the pricing models of the products offered by these companies. Moreover, it determines the gross profits and losses experienced by them throughout their market tenures
