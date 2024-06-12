SKLAR KIRSH PARTNER KATY CONROY NAMED AS A TOP BUSINESS LEADER IN LOS ANGELES
EINPresswire.com/ -- California-based law firm Sklar Kirsh LLP announced today that Partner Katy Conroy has been selected as a nominee for the Los Angeles Business Journal’s “Women’s Leadership Symposium & Awards 2024.” The recognition honors the accomplished and impactful women business leaders in the Los Angeles community.
Katy Conroy is a Partner in the firm’s Corporate and Real Estate Departments. A former 'big law' M&A attorney, she brings a wealth of experience in complex corporate and real estate transactions. Katy has deep expertise in sophisticated legal areas such as real estate capital markets, corporate M&A, and fund formation. Clients consistently seek her involvement in their matters, a testament to her ability to distill complex concepts into understandable, actionable advice.
Katy was recently named as one of the Los Angeles Business Journal’s “Women of Influence: Attorneys.“
Sklar Kirsh LLP is a boutique law firm that provides sophisticated and expert advice in the areas of corporate, real estate, bankruptcy, and entertainment law as well as commercial, real estate and entertainment litigation. For more information, visit www.SklarKirsh.com.
