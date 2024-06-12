Software Defined Perimeter Market Set to USD 50.36 Billion by 2031 Driven by increasing adoption of cloud computing
SDP solutions offer cost savings compared to traditional perimeter security measures by reducing the need for costly hardware appliances and complex network .AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Software Defined Perimeter Market size was USD 8.67 Billion in 2023 and is expected to Reach USD 50.36 Billion by 2031 and grow at a CAGR of 24.6% over the forecast period of 2024-2031.
The Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) market is witnessing significant growth as organizations increasingly prioritize secure and scalable network solutions. SDP offers a robust framework for cybersecurity by creating a virtual boundary around networked resources, accessible only through authenticated and authorized devices. This approach effectively minimizes the risk of cyber-attacks, such as DDoS and APTs, by hiding system infrastructures from potential attackers. The rise in remote work, cloud adoption, and IoT devices has further accelerated the demand for SDP solutions, as traditional perimeter-based security models are insufficient to protect distributed and dynamic network environments.
In addition to enhancing security, the SDP market is driven by its ability to provide a seamless and user-friendly experience. With SDP, organizations can implement a zero-trust security model that continuously verifies users and devices, ensuring that only legitimate entities can access critical resources. This not only reduces the attack surface but also simplifies the management of network policies..
Covid 19 impact analysis:
The latest report is the most recent study that offers coverage of the Software Defined Perimeter industry that has been facing the brunt of the adverse economic impact of the COVID-19 outbreak since the beginning of this year. The global health crisis has affected nearly every aspect of the business vertical and led to massive disruptions to the global Software Defined Perimeter market demand and supply chains. Researchers draw predictions for the market scenario in the post-COVID era. The report, additionally, assesses the present market situation and estimates its future outcomes, keeping in mind the impact of the pandemic on the global economic landscape.
Major companies profiled in the market report include
VeloCloud Networks, Inc., Intel Corporation, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Symantec Corporation, Vidder, Inc., Fortinet, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Palo Alto Networks, Catbird, Inc., and Cryptzone North America Inc. and other
Research objectives:
The latest research report has been formulated using industry-verified data. It provides a detailed understanding of the leading manufacturers and suppliers engaged in this market, their pricing analysis, product offerings, gross revenue, sales network & distribution channels, profit margins, and financial standing. The report’s insightful data is intended to enlighten the readers interested in this business sector about the lucrative growth opportunities in the Software Defined Perimeter market.
It has segmented the global Software Defined Perimeter market
By Connectivity
Controller
Gateway
Endpoint
By Deployment Mode
On-premises
Cloud
By Organization Size
Large Enterprise
Small and Medium Size Enterprise
By End-User
Government
Telecom
Banking
Financial Services
Insurance
Manufacturing
Healthcare
Retail
Other
Key Objectives of the Global Software Defined Perimeter Market Report:
The report conducts a comparative assessment of the leading market players participating in the global Software Defined Perimeter market.
The report marks the notable developments that have recently taken place in the Software Defined Perimeter industry
It details on the strategic initiatives undertaken by the market competitors for business expansion.
It closely examines the micro- and macro-economic growth indicators, as well as the essential elements of the Software Defined Perimeter market value chain.
The repot further jots down the major growth prospects for the emerging market players in the leading regions of the market
