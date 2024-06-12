AI in Telecommunication Market: Current Status, Opportunities, and Future Prospects

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 1.70 Billion in 2022, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 41.4%, Market Trends – Increasing utilization of AI-enabled smartphones

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in telecommunication market size was USD 1.70 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR of 41.4% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising adoption of AI solutions in various telecom applications, increasing need for monitoring the content spread on telecommunication networks, and advent of 5G technology in smartphones are key factors driving market revenue growth. AI in telecom uses software & algorithms to estimate human perception to analyze big data, such as data consumption, call record, and use of the application, to improve the customer experience. Governments all over the world are focusing on implementing 5G as a result of their understanding about how it would affect society and the economy's digital revolution. 5G technologies are expected to drive digital transformation, Internet of Things (loT), edge computing, and Al in the cellular communication sector.

The latest research report is dubbed as the first document encompassing the latest information about the AI in Telecommunication market that has been gravely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The global health crisis poses significant threats to the future growth of the AI in Telecommunication industry. The report assesses the profound changes in this business setting caused by the outbreak and considers the prominent market aspects that have been severely disrupted by the pandemic. The report thus expounds on the rapidly changing market scenario in this COVID-19 era, which aims to help businesses involved in this sector overcome the pandemic’s gripping effects and formulate new growth strategies to boost the COVID-19 preparedness.

Key Market Competitors Profiled in the Report:

IBM Corporation, Google LLC, Microsoft, Intel Corporation, AT&T Intellectual Property, Infosys Limited, Salesforce, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Nuance Communications, Inc., NVIDIA Corporation, Sentient.io, H2O.ai, Evolv AI, ZTE Corporation, and Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The cloud segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global AI in telecommunication market over the forecast period. This is because cloud service makes scaling businesses easy and economical, when compared to traditional IT solutions such as on-premise software. Cloud deployment, a cutting-edge technology, has fundamentally altered how companies do their business. Cloud implementation has several benefits for companies of all sizes, from cost savings to improved scalability. In addition, cloud installations are incredibly secure and reliable because of cutting-edge security techniques including two-factor authentication. Cloud ensures the security of user data, while being transported between the user's device and cloud service provider.

The virtual assistance segment is expected to register steadily fast revenue growth rate in the global AI in telecommunication market during the forecast period. Customer service chatbots can also be properly trained in the communication industry because Machine Learning (ML) algorithms can automate requests and connect customers to the most qualified employees. AI-enabled virtual assistants can help telecom providers make the greatest use of their resources. These assistants can recommend changes to network capacity and resource allocation that can improve performance and save costs, by analyzing data on network traffic and usage trends. Such factors are expected to rise demand for AI in telecommunication for voice assistance, thus driving revenue growth of this segment.

The North America market accounted for largest revenue share in the global AI in telecommunication market in 2022. This is due to technological developments in telecommunication, increasing number of telecom firms, and rising usage of AI and automation for network optimization and customer service. Businesses and software vendors are pioneering generative AI frameworks in telecommunications to enable service providers to profit from generative AI. For instance, on 5 June 2023, Amdocs, a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies announced the launch of Amdocs amAIz. It combines huge language AI models with carrier-grade architecture that uses open-source technology to build a platform for international communications service providers that will allow to make use of enormous potential of generative AI. The security, data privacy, scalability, and complexity of data governance issues unique to the telecom industry are addressed by Amdocs amAIz, which also places a deliberate emphasis on a telco-specific taxonomy.

This market is segmented based on Types, Applications, and Regions. The growth of each segment provides accurate forecasts related to production and sales by Types and Applications, in terms of volume and value for the period between 2020 and 2028. This analysis can help readers looking to expand their business by targeting emerging and niche markets. Market share data is given on both global and regional levels. Regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Research analysts assess the market positions of the leading competitors and provide competitive analysis for each company. For this study, this report segments the global AI in Telecommunication market on the basis of product, application, and region:

AI in Telecommunication Market Segmentation

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Solutions

Software Tools

Platforms

Services

Professional Services

Managed Services

Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

On-Premise

Cloud

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Machine Learning (ML)

Natural Language Processing (NLP)

Others

Regional Analysis of the AI in Telecommunication Market:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Objectives of the Report:

Analysis and estimation of the AI in Telecommunication market size and share for the projected period of 2020-2027

Extensive analysis of the key players of the market by SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to impart a clear understanding of the competitive landscape

Study of current and emerging trends, restraints, drivers, opportunities, challenges, growth prospects, and risks of the global AI in Telecommunication market

Analysis of the growth prospects for the stakeholders and investors through the study of the promising segments

Strategic recommendations to the established players and new entrants to capitalize on the emerging growth opportunities

Thank you for reading the report. The report can be customized as per the requirements of the clients. For further information or query about customization, please reach out to us, and we will offer you the report best suited for your needs.

