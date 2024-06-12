Employee Monitoring Solution Market Report Highlights Growing Demand and Technological Advancements

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global employee monitoring solution market size was USD 10.95 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. In a rapidly evolving business landscape, the demand for employee monitoring solutions is surging, driven by the need to enhance productivity, ensure accountability, and mitigate internal resource exploitation. A recent market report underscores the significant growth trajectory of the employee monitoring solution market, propelled by technological advancements and evolving organizational needs.

Key Drivers of Market Growth

The report identifies rising demand for identifying employee productivity and accountability as a primary driver of market revenue growth. With the adoption rate of employee monitoring systems on the rise across industries, businesses are increasingly turning to innovative solutions to support their monitoring needs. It is projected that by 2025, 70% of large employers will be monitoring their workforce, reflecting a notable increase from previous years.

Moreover, technological advancements in the digital era are playing a pivotal role in driving market revenue growth. Employee monitoring software offers real-time insights into employee activities, facilitating increased efficiency and organizational transparency. The ability to provide actionable feedback and ensure compliance with regulations further contributes to the growing demand for these solutions.

Market Restraints

Despite the promising growth prospects, the market faces certain challenges, including high costs and the risk of security breaches. Budget constraints pose a significant hindrance to market growth, with businesses carefully weighing the costs against the features offered by monitoring solutions. Additionally, concerns regarding security breaches underscore the importance of regulatory supervision to safeguard employee privacy rights and mitigate potential risks.

Segment Insights

The report provides insights into the segmentation of the employee monitoring solution market, highlighting key trends and opportunities within each segment.

Solution Segment: The market is segmented into standalone and integrated services. Standalone solutions, including productivity suites and surveillance suites, accounted for the largest revenue share in 2022, catering primarily to Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs). Integrated services offer comprehensive solutions for organizations seeking to leverage cutting-edge technology to enhance efficiency and compliance.

Enterprise Size Segment: Large enterprises dominate the market, leveraging employee monitoring solutions to access exclusive team data and enhance accountability. However, small and medium enterprises are increasingly adopting monitoring tools to address security threats and improve productivity.

Industry Segment: The Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) sector emerged as a key revenue contributor, driven by regulatory requirements and the need for enhanced security measures. Government sectors are also embracing employee monitoring solutions to address insider threats and improve workforce management.

Employee Monitoring Solution Top Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global employee monitoring solution market is fragmented with many large and medium-sized players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective employee monitoring solutions.

Teramind

SoftwareSuggest

InterGuard

EfficientLab

Micro Focus

WE360 ai

Rapid7

Forcepoint

Splunk Inc.

Nextthink

Imperva

Securonix

Logrhythm Inc.

SolarWinds ULC

One Identity LLC

Codework Limited

iMonitor Software Inc.

Atom Security Inc.

SentryPC

Veriato Inc.

Employee Monitoring Solution Latest Industry News

In March 2022, Recenturesoft launched WorkTrackZilla. WorkTrackZilla is a next-generation remote employee tracking program that analyses employee productivity throughout working hours. This monitoring software is safe, adaptable, and simple to use. It provides a time-tracking solution for tracking individual employees' or the full team's working hours.

In March 2020, Teramind Inc., a leading global provider of employee monitoring, data loss prevention, and workplace productivity solutions, announced the release of its latest suite of products, which includes numerous new modules and capabilities to assist businesses in quickly adapting to managing remote, distributed teams. Teramind intends to quickly equip organizations to solve these difficulties by assisting them in maintaining productivity, communication, and security across a scattered team with its updated product lineup, which already services over 2,000 Small and Midsize Businesses (SMBs) and corporations alike.

Employee Monitoring Solution Market Segment Analysis

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global employee monitoring solution market on the basis of component, deployment mode, solutions, enterprise size, industry, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Software

Professional Service

Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

On-Premise

Cloud

Solutions Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Standalone

Integrated

Enterprise Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Small Enterprises and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

BFSI

Education

Government

Defense

Legal

Healthcare and Hospitality

Manufacturing

Retail

Energy and Utilities

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

ASEAN Countries

Oceania

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Israel

Turkey

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Thank you for reading our report. To inquire about customization or any query about the report, please get in touch with us. Our team will make sure the report is best suited to your needs. Emergen Research also offers a country-wise customized report as per clients’ needs.

