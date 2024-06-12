Flash News: OKX Launches Aethir 'Trade and Earn' Campaign Featuring 2.3 Million ATH in Rewards

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company, has issued updates for June 12, 2024.



OKX Launches Aethir 'Trade and Earn' Campaign Featuring 2.3 Million ATH in Rewards

OKX today launched its Aethir 'Trade and Earn' campaign, featuring a prize pool of 2,300,000 ATH tokens. The campaign marks OKX's recent addition of the ATH/USDT trading pair to its spot market on June 11.

The campaign, which begins on June 12 at 10:00 AM (UTC) and ends on July 4 at 11:59 PM (UTC), gives eligible customers who complete the following tasks the opportunity to claim a share of the 2,300,000 ATH prize pool:



1. Participate in the campaign by clicking the 'Join now' button on the campaign page

2. Make a net deposit of at least 100 USDT on OKX

3. Trade at least 500 USDT worth of ATH on OKX

Rewards will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. Further details on the campaign, including terms and conditions, can be found here.



Aethir builds distributed GPU-based compute infrastructure for dynamic, enterprise use cases. It aims to make it easier for GPU infrastructure providers to scale, and simpler for buyers to access GPU worldwide.



To learn more, visit OKX's Support Center.

For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com

About OKX

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX is known for being the fastest and most reliable crypto trading app for traders everywhere.

OKX also regularly publishes articles, accessible via OKX Learn. These articles provide readers with in-depth analyses of all cryptocurrencies, including factors influencing Bitcoin prices and Ethereum prices.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com



Disclaimer

This announcement is provided for informational purposes only. It is not intended to provide any investment, tax, or legal advice, nor should it be considered an offer to purchase, sell, hold or offer any services relating to digital assets. Digital assets, including stablecoins, involve a high degree of risk, can fluctuate greatly, and can even become worthless.