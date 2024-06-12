Talent Management Software Market Research Report Unveils Trends and Market Statistics
Talent Management Software Market expands as businesses invest in digital tools for recruitment and HR processes.AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Scope and Overview
The Talent Management Software Market was valued at USD 9.23 Billion in 2023, with a forecasted CAGR of 12.38% to reach USD 23.50 Billion by 2031 as per the SNS Insider report. The talent management software market is experiencing significant growth, fueled by a desire for smoother and more efficient hiring processes. Several factors are driving this trend. Cloud-based platforms and mobile HR solutions are gaining traction, allowing businesses to utilize Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) for tasks like recruitment, employee retention, and talent scouting. Talent management software (TMS) offers a wide range of benefits beyond just hiring, including fostering company culture, providing flexible learning opportunities, and identifying top performers. Technological advancements like Machine Learning (ML) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) are further contributing to market growth. For instance, Trakstar, a SaaS platform focused on employee engagement and performance management, recently consolidated its solutions into one platform for streamlined onboarding, development, performance tracking, and hiring.
The digital age has led to a data explosion, putting pressure on organizations to leverage this information strategically for a competitive edge. Cloud-based technologies offer agencies the power to transform vast amounts of data into actionable insights. Talent management has become a key differentiator for businesses, driving a shift towards cloud-based software due to its flexibility and scalability. The availability of customized packages based on factors like user count and operating hours further incentivizes companies to adopt these solutions. IBM's recent launch of cloud-based data privacy management software exemplifies this trend, allowing businesses to address emerging data privacy concerns. In conclusion, the talent management software market is thriving due to its ability to streamline hiring, leverage data effectively, and provide businesses with a competitive edge in the talent war.
Key Players:
The major players in the market are Workday, Inc., IBM Corp., Oracle Corp., Peoplefluent, Inc., BambooHR LLC, CornerStone OnDemand Inc., SAP SE, Haufe Group, Lumesse AS, DelTek Inc., Applied Training Systems, Inc., Saba Software Inc., Halogen Software Inc., and others.
Segment Analysis
Talent management software is a game-changer for modern HR departments, offering a comprehensive suite of tools to manage the entire employee lifecycle. This software goes beyond just hiring; it encompasses recruitment, onboarding, training, performance management, and even employee retention strategies (all under the umbrella of Employee Lifecycle Management, the current market leader).
However, the future is bright for other segments as well. Compensation management is forecasted to be the fastest growing segment. This surge is driven by a new focus on employee-centric compensation practices. Software is evolving to incorporate employee input and data analysis into pay structures, ensuring fairness, competitiveness, and transparency. With its ability to streamline processes, leverage data effectively, and cater to a more engaged workforce, the talent management software market is poised for continued growth.
Market Segmentation and Sub-Segmentation Included Are:
By Type:
➤ Performance Management
➤ Talent Acquisition
➤ Learning Management
➤ Compensation Management
➤ Others (Workforce Planning)
By Deployment:
➤ Cloud
➤ On-Premise
By Organization Size:
➤ Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)
➤ Large Enterprises
By Application:
➤ IT and Telecommunication
➤ BFSI
➤ Government
➤ Healthcare
➤ Education
➤ Manufacturing
➤ Others (Retail, M&E)
Increasing R&D along with Strategic Partnerships are Boosting the Market Growth
The talent management software market is a bustling space with a mix of established giants and smaller, niche players. Some companies offer comprehensive suites that address all talent management needs, from recruitment to performance reviews. Others prefer to specialize, focusing on specific functionalities or catering to particular industries. This variety ensures there's a solution for every company's unique needs. Big names like IBM, Oracle, and SAP are major contenders, but they share the space with smaller firms like Peoplefluent and Cornerstone OnDemand. This fragmented landscape fosters innovation and ensures there are options for businesses of all sizes and budgets.
Recent Developments Showcase New Product Developments Along with Mergers & Acquisitions
In November 2022, Deltek launched Deltek Unionpoint that sorts the authentication process as well as speeds up the customization of integrations.
In June 2022, Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. acquired SumTotal to provide a diverse, expanded portfolio of talent, learning, and customer-centric growth solutions.
North America Dominated the Market in 2023 Driven by the Increasing Adoption of These Solutions in Various Verticals
North America reigns supreme in the talent management software market, thanks to a powerful one-two punch: a culture of early technology adoption and a deep bench of industry expertise. Businesses across North America are demonstrably more receptive to implementing cutting-edge software solutions to streamline their HR processes. This enthusiastic embrace of innovation is further fueled by a readily available pool of talent boasting the knowledge and skills necessary to effectively implement and leverage these talent management tools.
From system administrators to data analysts and HR specialists, North America has fostered a workforce fluent in the language of talent management software. This fertile ground for innovation, coupled with a strong foundation of technical expertise, is expected to propel North America to remain the undisputed champion of the talent management software market for the foreseeable future.
Key Takeaways
➤ The BFSI industry is undergoing a shift in how it manages employees, driven by both evolving workplace dynamics and a growing dependence on digital tools. This is creating a demand for specialized talent management software solutions within the sector.
➤ Cloud-based talent management software is surging in popularity. This is because cloud services offer on-demand access, flexibility, and agility – all key features for modern HR departments.
