Active and Modified Atmospheric Packaging Market Surges Past US$ 47.1 Billion Mark by 2034, Fueled by 5.8% CAGR
Stringent Food Safety Regulations Driving Extensive Adoption of Active and Modified Atmospheric Packaging for Shelf Life ExtensionROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Strict regulatory measures, globalization of food trade, and the constant quest to keep perishable food fresh for longer periods is being witnessed. As a result, businesses are continuously developing innovations to meet changing customer demands and industry requirements. The global active and modified atmospheric packaging market is poised to reach a value of US$ 26.8 billion in 2024 and is forecasted to climb to US$ 47.1 billion by the end of 2034.
Increasing urbanization, constant growth of the e-Commerce sector, and changing customer preferences are driving active and modified atmospheric packaging market growth. With growing worries about the effect on the environment, there is a clear move towards sustainable packaging options. Producers are progressively using recyclable materials and eco-friendly substitutes to decrease carbon emissions and improve brand image.
Modified atmosphere packaging (MAP) is an advanced method used to regulate the environment inside a package to safeguard its contents. Commonly employed MAP technologies include on-package valves, gas flushing, barrier packing sheets, and scavenger or desiccant packs. MAP provides ideal conditions to extend product shelf life, maintain freshness and quality, and prevent the oxidation and degradation of perishable items. Active and modified atmospheric packaging finds extensive application across various product categories, including dairy, poultry, fish, meat, fruits and vegetables, baked goods, and convenience meals.
Key Takeaways from Market Study
The global active and modified atmospheric packaging market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.8% through 2034.The market is estimated at a value of US$ 26.8 billion in 2024.
Sales of polyethylene active and modified atmospheric packaging are set to reach US$ 4.53 billion globally in 2024. East Asia is projected to account for 29.1% market share by 2034.The market in the United States is poised to reach US$ 3.42 billion in 2024.
“Growth of the active and modified atmospheric packaging market is being driven by increasing need for fresh and safe food products worldwide and stringent food safety regulations,” says a Fact.MR analyst.
Key Role of Active and Modified Atmospheric Packaging Solutions in Increasing Shelf Life of Food Products
One of the key reasons for using active and modified atmospheric packaging is to increase the shelf life of perishable items. This approach effectively prevents spoilage and degradation, boosts product durability, and reduces food waste by managing variables such as oxygen concentration, moisture content, and microbial growth within the package.
Active and modified atmospheric packaging is effective in preserving the quality and freshness of packed goods while they travel through the supply chain. This packaging creates a controlled environment inside the box, slowing enzymatic and oxidative changes and preserving flavor, texture, and nutritional value.
Regional Insights
In East Asia, China stands out as a lucrative market for active and modified atmospheric packaging providers, driven by the steady expansion of its food industry attributed to changing consumer preferences and urbanization. This growth necessitates innovative packaging solutions, including active and modified atmospheric packaging, to uphold food quality and safety standards.
The growing consumer inclination towards healthier food options in China is fueling the demand for fresh vegetables. Active and modified atmospheric packaging technology is anticipated to meet this demand by extending the shelf life of perishable foods, thereby reducing food wastage.
In North America, the United States holds a substantial portion of the active and modified atmospheric packaging (AMAP) market, driven by rising demands for fresh, processed, and perishable food packaging. Additionally, AMAP finds extensive application in on-the-go food packaging. The prevalence of inadequate food packaging contributes to significant food wastage, thereby fostering the adoption of active and modified atmospheric packaging across the nation.
Category-wise Insights
The utilization of active and modified atmospheric packaging (AMAP) is witnessing a surge in the meat, poultry, and seafood sectors compared to other industries. Retailers widely favor AMAP due to its cost-effectiveness in storage and production, despite the initial investments required for equipment setup. Additionally, this packaging employs active components like moisture absorbers, oxygen scavengers, and antimicrobial agents to interact with the internal atmosphere of the package, thereby prolonging the freshness of the product.
The adoption of AMAP crafted from polyethylene is on the rise due to its capability to provide protection to a wide array of products, including chemicals and liquids. Polyethylene packaging is renowned for its durability and flexibility. However, there is an anticipated increase in demand for AMAP constructed from materials such as ethylene vinyl alcohol (EVOH) and ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA) during the forecast period.
