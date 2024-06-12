Multirotor Drone Market Projected to Reach $6.30 Billion by 2031, Growing at a CAGR of 13.1% from 2022 to 2031

PORTLAND, OREGAON, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Multirotor Drone Market," The multirotor drone market was valued at $1.86 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $6.30 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 13.1% from 2022 to 2031.

North America is expected to dominate the global multirotor drone market in 2021. North America is a technologically advanced region and thus, adoption rate of drone technology is higher. The region has observed a significant surge in the use of advanced unmanned autonomous systems (UAS) technologies to reduce human labor and improve output quality across a variety of industries. The countries in North America are substantially investing in the adoption of drone services to improve the efficiency of their operations. The presence of premier defense equipment manufacturers in the North American region further increases the contribution of the North American countries in the global multirotor drone market.

The military and government segment accounted for a major share in 2021. Military drones are gaining increased traction due to upsurge in defense budget of different nations, increase in rivalry between neighboring nations, and greater need for surveillance in remote locations. Moreover, advancements in technology enables drone manufacturers to develop advanced solutions to perform several tasks during a critical military missions. Manufacturers are developing multirotor drones with the capabilities of fixed wing drones. These factors collectively are expected to contribute toward the growth of the global market.

The growth of the global multirotor drone industry is propelled due to surge in nonmilitary applications and demand for drone operability in extreme conditions. However, limited operational bandwidth of the drones and stringent drone regulations are the factors that are likely to hamper the expansion of the market. Furthermore, technological advancements are expected to offer growth opportunities during the forecast period.

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 :

The outbreak of COVID-19 resulted in flight cancellations, travel bans, and implementation of quarantine measures, which made massive disruption of the supply chain and logistics activities across the globe. Revenue crunch and rising maintenance costs were two major challenges adversely affecting the drone manufacturers. Furthermore, the reduced GDP of major economies such as the U.S., the UK, China, France, India, Germany, and others in 2020 has anticipated a drop in investment in the aerospace and defense industry. The reduction in aerospace and defense spending has had a negative impact on autonomous aircraft development and deployment plans, particularly unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), reducing demand for drones.

Several use cases of drone services have been developed and utilized by drone service providers during the COVID-19 pandemic, including lab sample pick-up and delivery and transportation of medical supplies to reduce transportation times and minimize infection exposure, aerial spraying of public areas to disinfect potentially contaminated areas and public space monitoring and guaranty. For instance, during COVID-19 pandemic in Bangladesh in June 2020, drone and GIS mapping tools were used to develop disaster shelters. In the event of the COVID-19 pandemic, these applications have increased demand for different types of drones such as multirotor drone with lightweight payload such as camera to capture ground activities from the sky.

In addition, numerous countries with the foundations of a drone-friendly environment such as U.S., India, Ghana, Rwanda, Malawi, Sierra Leone, and others, were able to quickly mobilize the technology from the start of the pandemic. These countries were able to incorporate drone service into the COVID-19 response activities due to enabling factors such as regulation, skills, resources, social & political acceptance and capacity.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲 :

By type, the octocopters segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By payload, the tracking systems segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By application, the others segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By end-use, the commercial segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Key players operating in the global multirotor drone market include 𝐀𝐞𝐫𝐨 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬 𝐖𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐀𝐞𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭, 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐀𝐔𝐀𝐕 (𝐀𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐚𝐧 𝐔𝐀𝐕 𝐏𝐭𝐲 𝐋𝐭𝐝.), 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐞𝐥 𝐑𝐨𝐛𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬, 𝐂𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐲𝐞, 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐂𝐲𝐛𝐞𝐫𝐡𝐚𝐰𝐤 𝐈𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐋𝐭𝐝., 𝐃𝐉𝐈 𝐈𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬, 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐚𝐧𝐟𝐥𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐄𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐈𝐝𝐞𝐚𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐏𝐯𝐭. 𝐋𝐭𝐝., 𝐈𝐬𝐫𝐚𝐞𝐥 𝐀𝐞𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬 (𝐈𝐀𝐈), 𝐌𝐢𝐜𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐬 𝐆𝐦𝐛𝐇, 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐫𝐨𝐭 𝐃𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐒𝐀𝐒, 𝐓𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐡𝐚𝐰𝐤 𝐑𝐨𝐛𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐗𝐀𝐆 𝐂𝐨. 𝐋𝐭𝐝.

