Teltonika enhances communication capabilities globally with DIDWW VoIP solutions

DUBLIN, Ireland, June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIDWW, a global telecoms operator offering premium quality VoIP communications and SIP trunking services, has announced its partnership with Teltonika, an innovative technology company specializing in GPS fleet management, wireless and networking solutions, M2M, and IoT. This initiative will equip Teltonika with a highly flexible and scalable VoIP communications solution, thereby enhancing its communication capabilities worldwide.



Lithuania-based Teltonika is a leader in Europe’s telematics and industrial networking equipment markets. Anticipating future growth, Teltonika aims to establish a high-tech park in Vilnius that will include a semiconductor chip assembly plant, a testing and manufacturing complex, a printed circuit board (PCB) factory, and various other facilities. The company’s commitment to innovation is evident in its recently-launched products such as the TeltoCharge EV charger, a versatile and easy-to-use electric vehicle charging station, and TeltoHeart, a groundbreaking medical device designed to assist people with heart rhythm anomalies.

Through its strategic partnership with DIDWW, Teltonika will utilize the operator’s robust two-way SIP trunking services and benefit from its extensive global coverage of virtual phone numbers. With operations spanning 22 countries and product distribution in over 160 territories, Teltonika required an effective communication solution to fuel its business expansion and maintain efficiency across multiple geographies. Moreover, this collaboration ensures reliable voice services provided by DIDWW, marked by superior call quality and access to local routes with guaranteed caller ID functionality.

“Considering the growth rate of the Teltonika company group, it is important to ensure that the newly appointed employees can easily and efficiently reach our partners around the world. This has been achieved with the help of the DIDWW team by deploying their communications solution across all Teltonika offices in 22 countries,” said Arturas Golysenko, Teltonika’s head of IT Infrastructure and Security.

Agne Abakiene, Key Account Manager at DIDWW, added, “We are proud to partner with Teltonika and support their impressive global expansion. Our premium VoIP services are designed to provide seamless communication solutions that align perfectly with Teltonika's innovative approach to technology.”

About Teltonika

Teltonika is a fast-growing Lithuanian high-tech company group with offices in 22 countries around the world, employing around 2,500 people. Teltonika's state-of-the-art IoT technologies and extensive design and manufacturing experience help to create high-quality and secure IoT devices. The company is proud of its unique IoT products made in Lithuania and aims to become a global leader in the design and manufacture of unique IoT solutions that help people around the world. Teltonika has already produced more than 27 million IoT devices in its modern production facilities in Vilnius and Moletai.

To learn more about Teltonika, please visit https://teltonika-iot-group.com/.

About DIDWW

DIDWW is a platform for telecommunication professionals with full self-service access and real-time provisioning, APIs and all the necessary building blocks for achieving the ultimate control over Voice and SMS services.

The company offers the largest fully compliant international coverage of local, national, mobile, toll-free voice and SMS-enabled virtual phone numbers, two-way local and global SIP trunks, access to local emergency services, free global number portability, a highly scalable PBX platform, and more.

To learn more about DIDWW, please visit https://www.didww.com/.

