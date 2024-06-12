Baking Ingredients Market Is Projected To Reach US$ 41.48 Billion At A CAGR Of 6.5% By 2034
Cooking Shows and Food Influencers Driving Substantial Public Interest in Innovative Baking Ingredients: Fact.MR ReportROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study compiled by Fact.MR, revenue from the global baking ingredient market is set to reach US$ 22.1 billion in 2024 and is projected to ascend to US$ 41.48 billion by the end of 2034. Innovations in baked goods such as cakes, breads, cookies, and pastries are the key factors driving worldwide demand for baking ingredients.
Consumers’ purchasing decisions are being driven by social media platforms, cookery shows, and food blogs, particularly when it comes to baking. These serve as virtual gathering spaces where individuals exchange ideas, discover new recipes, and improve their baking talents. Influencers and content creators pique their audience's curiosity and demand by featuring unusual and specialty baking ingredients in visually appealing and intriguing content.
In addition to enticing customers to try new recipes, this exposure raises the need for various types of baking ingredients, allowing them to produce the delectable sweets they watch in videos online. As a result, social media platforms that deliver culinary content are critical in shaping consumer tastes and driving the growth of the baking ingredient market.
Key Takeaways from Market Study
Global sales of baking ingredients are projected to rise at 6.5% CAGR from 2024 to 2034. The North American market is estimated at a value of US$ 5.28 billion in 2024.
East Asia is projected to account for 23.1% of the global market share by 2034. Sales of baking ingredients in Japan are projected to reach US$ 2.82 billion by the end of 2034.
The market in the United States is set to reach US$ 2.35 billion in 2024. The South Korean market is forecasted to expand at 7.3% CAGR through 2034. Based on product type, emulsifiers are projected to hold 22.9% market share by 2034.
“As more individuals adopt veganism, market players are focusing on capitalizing this ongoing trend by launching vegan baking ingredients such as soy butter, soy cream, and plant-based meat, and many others,” says a Fact.MR analyst
Key Companies Profiled are DuPont De Nemours and Company; Tate & Lyle PLC; Associated British Foods; Puratos Group N.V.; Jiangsu BoliBioproducts Co., Ltd.; Caldic B.V.; Cargill Inc.; Ingredion Inc.; AB Enzymes; BDF Ingredients; Lallemand Inc.; DSM N.V.
High Demand for Baking Ingredients in Bread Making
The bread application segment holds a significant share of the market. Baking ingredients are often employed in bread production since each component is essential to the process. For example, yeast helps the dough to rise, while wheat provides structure and gluten development. Salt limits yeast development while providing flavor, whereas water promotes yeast growth and assists in bread creation. Each component adds to the bread's texture, flavor, and structure.
Competitive Analysis
To ensure top-notch quality, leading players within the baking ingredient sector are rolling out gourmet and artisanal offerings across a spectrum of price points and quality benchmarks. This allows bakery suppliers to pick options aligned with their business strategies. Capitalizing on the burgeoning e-commerce domain, businesses are leveraging online platforms to broaden their reach to potential buyers.
In May 2024, Puratos introduced Sapore Lavida, Belgium's inaugural fully traceable active sourdough. Crafted solely from whole wheat flour sourced through regenerative agricultural practices, this innovation enables mainland European bakers to meet the rising demand for locally produced, sustainable sourdough products.
In February 2024, GoodMills Innovation unveiled Slow Milling, a new range of clean-label ingredients tailored to aid commercial and industrial bakeries in crafting artisan-style baked goods.
January 2024 saw the debut of Intens Soft & Fine by Puratos, a substitute for mono- and diglycerides. Claimed to enhance product shelf life and texture, it finds application in various baked goods like panettone, donuts, brioche, toast bread, and hamburger buns.
In July 2023, Henley Bridge, Dr. Oetker, and Puratos introduced three sweet baking ingredients: rich chocolate chips, brioche mix, and cocoa butter drops, catering to the evolving demands of baking enthusiasts.
In May 2023, GrainCorp, a prominent Australian agribusiness, announced plans to meet the increasing consumer demand in Asia for healthier and cleaner products.
More Valuable Insights on Offer
Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the baking ingredient market, presenting historical demand data (2019 to 2023) and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.
The study divulges essential insights into the market based on product type (emulsifiers, leavening agents, enzymes, baking powder & mixes, oils & fats, colors & flavors, dough conditioners, starch) and application (bread, biscuits & cookies, cakes & pastries, rolls & pies), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, Latin America, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).
