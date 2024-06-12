SMONET's Lawn Care Challenge: Win Back Dream Robotic Lawn Mower
SMONET unveils the RLM1000 lawn mowing robot, combining craftsmanship with cutting-edge tech. Join the #smonetlawnstory campaign on Instagram to celebrate!NEW YORK, NY 10017, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a splendid fusion of craftsmanship and cutting-edge technology, SMONET proudly announces the official release of the new RLM1000 lawn mowing robot. As a hallmark of precision engineering and innovative brilliance, the RLM1000 promises to revolutionize smart mowing, making lawn care as effortless as it can be. To celebrate this thrilling launch, SMONET is running a global campaign #smonetlawnstory in order to inspire its community to achieve their lawn care goals in 2024. Now SMONET warmly invites Instagram users to participate and share in this remarkable occasion!
● Participation Requirements
To allow more users to experience the mighty capabilities of the RLM1000 Robotic Lawn Mower, SMONET has made participating simple and fun:
1. Tag a friend in the campaign post who is in dire need of a lawn mower.
2. Follow the official SMONET account @smonethomesecurityand its partnered influencer @dontdrinkand_diy on Instagram.
3. Users shall like, share and comment on the campaign post, sharing the challenges when facing with lawn care and what features should a dream lawn mower have to tackle those issues. It’s a must to include the campaign hashtag #smonetlawnstory in the comment.
● Event Duration
This vibrant campaign will run from June 12, 2024, to June 25, 2024. Over these two weeks, SMONET’ll be rewarding its loyal and new users with stunning prizes and substantial discounts.
● Amazing Prizes
Participants in this campaign will have the chance to win the following attractive prizes:
1. First Prize: Win the RLM1000 lawn mowing robot for free (originally $999). SMONET kindly asks the one and only winner to share a 30-60 second video review of his/her experience after receiving the product.
2. Second Prize: Get the RLM1000 lawn mowing robot at half price. SMONET Team would greatly appreciate it if the winner could share a 30-60 second video review once they have had a chance to use the product.
3. Other Participants: Enjoy a $300 super discount on the lawn mowing robot, reducing the price to just $699.Please note that SMONET's request for the winners to share a review video is not intended as a condition for participating in the tiered reward competition. Rather, SMONET hopes that the lucky winners can act as the first to unbox and share their joy with other participants, providing an immediate and genuine user experience as a smart home consumer. SMONET values the opinions of every customer, as their feedback helps identify areas for product improvement and aspects that are worth maintaining.
● Introducing the All-New RLM1000 Robotic Lawn Mower: A Revolutionary Mowing Experience
Designed for home gardening enthusiasts, the RLM1000 Robotic Lawn Mower boasts not just efficient automatic mowing but also advanced features such as intelligent path planning, obstacle detection, and remote control. This new product signifies the dawn of a new era in smart yard management.
SMONET envisions the RLM1000 lawn mowing robot becoming each lawn owner’s indispensable assistant in maintaining a pristine yard. Through this Instagram marketing campaign, SMONET looks forward to sharing the convenience that innovative technology can bring to simplify everyday life.
Head over to SMONET Instagram page now to participate in the campaign and stand a chance to win amazing prizes.
● About SMONET
SMONET is dedicated to enhancing home environments through innovative technology. Each of our products encapsulates the wisdom and hard work of its designers and engineers, aiming to provide users with an extraordinary experience.
● Contact Information:
Follow SMONET on Instagram: @smonethomesecurity
Media Inquiries: support@smonetrobot.com
