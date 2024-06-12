Salt Market to Soar US$ 35.5 Billion, Projecting a 3.9% CAGR Evolution by 2034

Use of Salt Rising in De-icing, Water Treatment, and Chemical Processing Beyond Applications in Food Processing and Preservation: Fact.MR Report

ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- As per this new study by Fact.MR, the global salt market is poised to reach a valuation of US$ 24.2 billion in 2024 and further advance at 3.9% CAGR to reach US$ 35.5 billion by the end of 2034.Salt, a compound of sodium and chlorine, undergoes various processing methods, including brine extraction and seawater evaporation. In addition, salt plays a key role in extending the shelf life of food and beverages. Its global preference among manufacturers and processors stems from its availability, affordability, and straightforward processing methods.Salt is an essential component in many processes, such as food processing, water purification, chemical synthesis, and pharmaceutical manufacturing. Salt is used in many industrial processes, including de-icing, water treatment, and chemical processing. Growing concerns about water shortages and pollution, along with an increasing need for chemicals, are driving up demand in the industry.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=10073 Key Takeaways from Market Study• The global market for salt is set to be worth US$ 24.2 billion in 2024.• Sales of salt in the United States are projected to reach US$ 7.4 billion by 2034-end.• The market in Mexico is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2024 to 2034.• The Japanese market is estimated to reach US$ 900 million in 2024 and thereafter expand at 5.5% CAGR through 2034.• Sales of solar-evaporated salt are projected to reach US$ 11 billion by 2034.• Salt with 95% to 99% purity is poised to hold 84.6% market share in 2024.“Versatility of salt is driving its extensive use in food processing, water purification, and chemical synthesis. Growing environmental concerns and industrial needs as well as its availability and affordability are driving market growth,” says a Fact.MR analyst.Increasing Demand for Solar-evaporated SaltEvaporating seawater in naturally occurring lagoons, artificially created ponds, salt marshes, or marine salt flats is one of the traditional ways to harvest salt. Salt marshes primarily developed near level portions of the shoreline and around old civilizations. In massive shallow ponds known as salt pans, subterranean deposits of seawater or saltwater are evaporated to produce solar-evaporated salt. The salt is left behind as the water evaporates due to the heat and breeze of the sun.Magnesium, calcium, and potassium are among the natural minerals and impurities found in greater quantities in solar-evaporated salt, which is also less refined. Water softeners, which eliminate the minerals that cause hard water, are frequently used.North American and East Asian Salt Markets: Leading Producers and Growth Drivers in 2024The North American region is estimated to command a leading 25.6% share of the salt market in 2024. In South Asia and Oceania, particularly in India and Indonesia, salt demand is projected to expand steadily during the forecast period. The sun evaporation method for salt production is gaining popularity in several South Asian countries, including India, due to the abundance of salty lakes.Salt is predominantly produced through three methods: inland brine or seawater sun evaporation, brine-mined rock salt, and solution mining. Additionally, the growth of the salt market in the United States has led to an uptick in industrial salt production using the sun evaporation technique.Salt producers in the United States are increasingly opting for the sun evaporation method due to the availability of extensive coastlines and saline lakes. The low cost and simplicity of solar evaporation make it a preferred choice for many manufacturers in the industrial sector.In the East Asia region, China is a leading salt producer, with an estimated 79.1% market share in 2024. The extensive use of salt in the chlor-alkali industry in China is a key driver of market expansion. Surplus salt output is exported to countries such as Japan, Bangladesh, Indonesia, South Korea, and Malaysia.These factors contribute to the increased sales of salt in China. Moreover, robust demand for salt in the domestic market is driven by the large population, as it is a daily consumption item.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=10073 More Valuable Insights on OfferFact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the salt market, presenting historical demand data (2019 to 2023) and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.The study divulges essential insights into the market based on product type (solar-evaporated salt, rock salt, brine, vacuum-evaporated salt), purity (95% to 99%, more than 99%), and end use (chemical manufacturing, road deicing, food processing, livestock), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, Latin America, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).Explore More Studies Published by Fact.MR Research: Epsom Salt Market : The epsom salt market is forecasted to reach a valuation of US$ 7.7 billion by the end of 2033, increasing at a CAGR of 5.4% over the decade. 