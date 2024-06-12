Ophthalmic Operating Room Microscope Market Updates :Asia-Pacific Region to Grow with the Highest CAGR During 2020-2027

Ophthalmic Devices Market Trend 2023

The global ophthalmic operating room microscope market, valued at $0.43 billion in 2019, is expected to reach $0.59 billion by 2027, with a CAGR of 5.1%.

Ophthalmic Operating Room Microscope Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Product, Indication, End User : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Ophthalmic Operating Room Microscope By Product, Indication, and End User: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2027," the global ophthalmic operating room microscope market size was valued at $0.43 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $0.59 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.

An optical microscope made especially to be used in a surgical setting for microsurgery is called an operating microscope or surgical microscope. All areas of the human eye can be imaged in great detail and with good contrast using ophthalmic operating room microscopes.

The primary drivers of the global ophthalmic operating room microscope market growth are the aging population and the rise in the affectivity of minimally invasive ophthalmic surgeries. Rising rates of various eye-related diseases are also expected to fuel the market's growth. However, rising customs taxes will restrict the import of medical devices, which will act as a major restraint on the market. Additionally, high maintenance costs are predicted to impede the market's growth. On the other hand, significant research and development efforts in ophthalmology and advancements in ophthalmic imaging are expected to present lucrative opportunities for the global market's expansion during the forecast period.

The global market for ophthalmic operating room microscopes is divided into four product categories: ceiling mounted, wall mount, table top, and on casters. Throughout the projected period, it is anticipated that the on casters microscope segment, which held the highest share in 2019, would maintain its current trend. This can be linked to the benefits that an on-caster microscope offers, namely its ability to maneuver and reposition with less effort and aid shorten operation times.

The study encompasses a range of indications, such as trabeculectomy, LASIK, cataract surgery, and keratoplastry surgery. In 2019, the category with the highest income generation was cataract surgery. This is linked to an increase in cataract cases worldwide.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

Depending on product, on caster segment led the ophthalmic operating room microscope market in 2019.

By application, the LASIK segment is estimated to generate 38.1% share by 2027.

On the basis of end user, the hospitals & clinics is accounted to have 69.2% share in 2019.

Region wise, North America occupied substantial revenue share of the ophthalmic operating room microscope market in 2019, whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬

This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis along with the current and future global ophthalmic operating room microscope market trends from 2019 to 2027 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with strategic assessment.

The ophthalmic operating room microscope market forecast is studied from 2019 to 2027.

The ophthalmic operating room microscope market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of key developments in the industry.

A qualitative analysis based on innovative products facilitates strategic business planning.

The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the ophthalmic operating room microscope market,

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐨𝐩𝐡𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐦𝐢𝐜 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐫𝐨𝐨𝐦 𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

Alcon (Novartis AG)

Johnson & Johnson

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

Inami & Co., Ltd

Takagi Seiko Co., Ltd

Leica Microsystems (Danaher Corporation)

Topcon Corporation

Kaps GmbH & Co. KG (Haag-Streit Holding)

Metall Zug Group

Seiler medical

