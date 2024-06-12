Cough Syrup Market Updates 2024 : is Predicted to Attain USD 6.1 Billion by 2027

Cough Syrup Market

The global cough syrup market is projected to reach $6,108.25 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 2.8% from 2020 to 2027.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Cough Syrup Market By Product Type, Age Group, Distribution Channel, and Region: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027,”

The global cough syrup market was valued at $5,232.73 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $6,108.25 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 2.8% from 2020 to 2027.

Age group, geography, distribution channel, and product type are the factors used to segment the cough syrup market. The market is segmented into three product categories: expectorants, combination drugs, and cough suppressants/antitussives. The cough syrup market is divided into two segments based on age: pediatric and adult. The market is divided into three segments based on the distribution channel: internet, hospital, and retail pharmacies. The cough syrup markets in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America are examined regionally.

Among all product categories, the combination drug segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate over the projection period. This is ascribed to the management of numerous respiratory ailments.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

By product type, the combination medications segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

Depending on distribution channel, the retails pharmacy segment held the largest revenue share in 2019, and is expected to maintain its dominance from 2020-2027.

Based on age group, the pediatric segment is expected to grow with a CAGR of 1.1% over the forecast period.

Region-wise the Asia-Pacific cough syrup market is anticipated to experience 3.2% CAGR during the forecast period.

The Mexico cough syrup market is anticipated to experience 3.4% CAGR from 2020 to 2027.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐬 𝐬𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡 𝐬𝐲𝐫𝐮𝐩 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

Novartis AG

Pfizer, Inc.

Merck KGaA

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Acella Pharmaceuticals, LLC

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

Sanofi

Procter & Gamble

Abbott Laboratories

Other players in the value chain:

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries

Shanghai Pharmaceutical

AstraZeneca

Others

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬

This report provides a detailed quantitative analysis of the current global cough syrup market trends forecast estimations from 2020 to 2027, which assist to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

In-depth analysis of various regions is anticipated to provide a detailed understanding of the current trends to enable stakeholders formulate region-specific plans.

A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrain the growth of the global cough syrup market is provided.

Region-wise and country-wise cough syrup market conditions are comprehensively analyzed in this report.

The projections in this report are made by analyzing the current trends and future market potential from 2019 to 2027 in terms of value.

An extensive analysis of various regions provides insights that are expected to allow companies to strategically plan their business moves.

Key market players within the market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help in understanding competitive outlook of the global cough syrup market.

