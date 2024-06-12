Sarcopenia Treatment Market Updates 2024 : Asia-Pacific Region is Projected to Grow at the Highest Rate During 2021-2030

Sarcopenia Treatment Market

Sarcopenia Treatment Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Sarcopenia treatment market by treatment, route of administration, and distribution channel: global opportunity analysis and industry forecast, 2021–2030," The global sarcopenia treatment market size was valued at $2,577 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $4,704 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2030.

The disease known as sarcopenia is characterized by the loss of skeletal muscle mass and strength. While it is largely an illness of the aged, diseases other than those that only affect the elderly may be linked to its development. Sarcopenia is a disorder that affects physical activity levels. Common symptoms include poor muscle mass or progressive loss, overall weakness, and decreased endurance. Reduced levels of physical exercise also have a role in the atrophy of muscles.

The increasing prevalence of the aged population and the expanding use of vitamins and nutritional supplements are two major factors that are anticipated to propel the expansion of the market for sarcopenia treatments over the forecast period. The market for sarcopenia treatments is also expected to grow as a result of the predicted rise in sarcopenia cases. Also, increase in R&D activities for the treatment of sarcopenia is further projected to support the growth of the sarcopenia treatment market. Furthermore, an increase in malnutrition cases brought on by inadequate dietary intake may present more growth prospects for the sarcopenia therapy industry in the years to come.

The market is divided into categories based on treatments, such as protein supplements, vitamin B12 supplements, and supplements for calcium and vitamin D. As of 2020, the segment that sells protein supplements was the largest worldwide market, and it is expected that this trend would hold during the projected period. The global prevalence of nutritional deficiency has increased, and research and development efforts for new treatments, medications, and supplements are predicted to fuel the market for sarcopenia treatments.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

By treatment, the protein supplement segment witnessed the highest growth with a CAGR of 5.9% in the global sarcopenia treatment market in 2020.

By route of administration, the oral segment held the largest market share in 2020 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

By distribution channel, the hospital pharmacies segment exhibits the fastest growth and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2021 to 2030.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the sarcopenia treatment market size along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

It offers sarcopenia treatment market analysis from 2020 to 2030, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing opportunities in the market.

A comprehensive analysis of four regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook and global sarcopenia treatment market growth.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

American Way (Amway) Corporation

Sanofi, Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Nestle S.A.

Bayer AG

Pfizer, Inc.

Novartis AG

Zydus Cadila, Ltd.

F-Hoffmann La-Roche

Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

