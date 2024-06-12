Flash News: OKX Announces Support for ZK Token Migration

DUBAI, the United Arab Emirates, June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company, has issued updates for June 12, 2024.



OKX Announces Support for ZK Token Migration

OKX announced today that it will support the upcoming ZK token migration. As part of Polyhedra's official token renaming plan, the ZK token will be swapped at a 1:1 ratio for ZKJ. OKX is fully supporting this swap with detailed arrangements to ensure a smooth transition for its customers.

Effective June 14 at 8:00 AM (UTC), all ZK orders on OKX will be cancelled, and ZK/USDT spot trading will be delisted. Following the completion of the swap, holdings of ZK in customer accounts will automatically be exchanged for ZKJ. The trading schedule for ZKJ will be announced at a later date.

