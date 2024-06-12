Open Invention Network Expands Patent Protection for Open Source Software Developers, Distributors and Users

Software component additions to the Linux System definition cover cloud computing, enterprise computing, networking, embedded, hardware development and automotive, among other categories.

DURHAM, N.C., June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Open Invention Network (OIN), the largest patent non-aggression community in history, has expanded its patent protection for open source software (OSS). To keep pace with innovation Open Invention Network regularly revises and expands its Linux System, which defines, within its powerful cross license, the scope of its patent non-aggression coverage in core OSS.



OSS innovation occurs organically. Similarly, this Linux System update extends naturally upon OIN’s existing patent risk mitigation coverage in many areas.

In cloud computing, projects such as Istio, Falco, Argo, Grafana, and Spire are augmenting the existing coverage of technologies such as Kubernetes and OpenStack, for example. In enterprise computing, OIN is adding packages for Apache Atlas and Apache Solr for managing and searching data at scale to existing coverage. IOT/Networking and automotive coverage is also being enhanced through the inclusion of OpenThread and packages such as agl-compositor and kukusa.val.

In embedded, OIN has supplemented coverage of technologies such as OpenEmbedded with Matter and OpenAMP. Additionally, development technologies which support the rapidly growing area of open hardware are included in the current update. Specifically, Edalize, cocotb, Amaranth, and Migen are being added to existing coverage, which includes hardware design tools such as Verilator and FuseSoc.

“Linux and other open source software projects continue to accelerate the pace of innovation across a growing number of industries. By design, periodic expansion of OIN's Linux System definition enables OIN to keep pace with OSS's growth,” said Keith Bergelt, CEO of Open Invention Network. “As the open source code base continues its incredible expansion, we will diligently work to safeguard the use of Linux and adjacent open source technologies through the addition of core software packages to the Linux System.”

This update continues OIN’s well-established process of carefully maintaining a balance between stability and adding innovative core open source technology in the Linux System definition. The latest additions all reflect OIN’s conservative and consensus-driven Linux System update process.

As a community, OIN members practice patent non-aggression in core Linux and adjacent open source technologies by cross-licensing Linux System patents to one another on a royalty-free basis. Please join our community. The membership form and the OIN license agreement can be signed online at http://www.j-oin.net/ .

About Open Invention Network

Open Invention Network (OIN) is the largest patent non-aggression community in history and supports freedom of action in Linux as a key element of open source software (OSS). Patent non-aggression in core technologies is a cultural norm within OSS. The litmus test for authentic behavior in the OSS community includes OIN membership. Funded by Google, IBM/Red Hat, NEC, Philips, Sony, SUSE, and Toyota, OIN has more than 3,800 community members. The OIN patent license and member cross-licenses are available royalty-free to any party that joins the OIN community.

For more information, visit http://www.openinventionnetwork.com .

