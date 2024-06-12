Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA)  Market Size In 2024 - 2032 : Trends, Top Companies

Emergen Research Logo

Rising focus on environmental concerns is a key factor driving market revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) market size was USD 81.0 Million in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 15.9% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising focus on environmental concerns is a key factor driving market revenue growth. Polyhydroxyalkonates (PHA) are biodegradable plastics synthesized by microbial fermentation of glucose or sugar. PHA has been used in the fixation and orthopedic applications, tissue engineering, production of bioplastic, food services, in packaging, pharmaceutical, and agriculture industries. The global production of biodegradable plastics offers significant opportunities by utilizing raw materials sourced from non-food origins or waste residues. This trend is driven by rising global demand for cereals, such as maize, wheat, barley, and others, which are extensively utilized for food, animal feed, and biofuels

Emergen Research has released a new market research report that specifically examines the global Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market . This report offers a thorough analysis of the major segments of the market. It covers various aspects of the market, such as its size, revenue growth rate, industry statistics, revenue shares among different regional markets, gross profits, production costs, and product portfolios. Overall, this report provides a comprehensive overview of the global Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market .

The research study highlights the swiftly developing and expanding market segments, providing valuable insights into each aspect of the industry. With the influx of numerous new players in the industry, the report intends to offer meaningful information about their progress and development in the market. The report covers details about various activities, such as mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, product launches, and joint ventures.

Market Drivers

The growth of the Polyhydroxyalkanoate market is driven by several key factors. One of the primary drivers is the increasing environmental concerns and the global push to reduce plastic waste. Conventional plastics, derived from fossil fuels, contribute significantly to pollution and environmental degradation. As governments and organizations worldwide implement stricter regulations on plastic use and promote the adoption of biodegradable alternatives, PHAs are gaining traction as a sustainable solution. The biodegradability and compostability of PHAs make them an attractive choice for reducing plastic waste and minimizing environmental impact.

The packaging industry, in particular, is a major driver of the PHA market. With the growing demand for sustainable packaging solutions, PHAs are being adopted for their ability to decompose naturally without leaving harmful residues. They are used in the production of various packaging materials, including films, bags, and containers, providing an eco-friendly alternative to conventional plastics. The shift towards sustainable packaging is further fueled by consumer preferences for environmentally responsible products and the increasing pressure on companies to reduce their carbon footprint.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞 Danimer Scientific, NEWLIGHT TECHNOLOGIES, INC., RWDC Industries, Ningbo Tianan Biomaterials Co., Ltd., KANEKA CORPORATION, Paques Biomaterials, CJ CHEILJEDANG CORP., Bluepha, Ellen MacArthur Foundation, and YIELD 10 BIOSCIENCE, INC.

The Global Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market report assesses the historical and current data along with a thorough analysis of the market dynamics. The report also sheds light on the significant market growth driving and restraining factors that are anticipated to influence the market growth through the forecast period. The report explores the effects of the pandemic on the market and its key segments and regions. It also offers a forecast estimation of the market growth in a post-COVID-19 scenario.

Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market Segment Analysis :

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) market on the basis of PHA type, product, production methods, application, and region:

PHA Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)

P3H4B+ Polyhydroxybutyrate (PHB)

Poly(3-hydroxybutyrate-co-3-hydroxyhexanoate) PHBH

Poly(3-hydroxybutyrate-co-3-hydroxyvalerate) PHBV

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)

Short Chain Length

Medium Chain Length

Long Chain Length

Production Methods Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)

Sugar Fermentation

Vegetable Oil Fermentation

Heterogeneous Waste Streams

Others (Methane Fermentation, Hydrocarbons)

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)

Packaging & Food Services

Biomedical

Agriculture

Others

Global Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market has been classified into the subsequent geographical segments:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

